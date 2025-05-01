Which of the following correctly lists the types of triangles based on their sides and angles?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
If is an altitude to the hypotenuse of right triangle (with right angle at ), which statement is necessarily true?
A
B
is equal to
C
is less than and
D
is greater than
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that in right triangle ABC, with the right angle at C, the segment CD is the altitude drawn from the right angle vertex C to the hypotenuse AB.
Recall the geometric property that the altitude to the hypotenuse in a right triangle creates two smaller right triangles (ACD and CBD) that are similar to the original triangle ABC and to each other.
Use the similarity of triangles to establish relationships between the sides: specifically, the altitude CD relates to the segments AD and DB of the hypotenuse, and the legs AC and BC.
Apply the formula for the altitude to the hypotenuse: the length of the altitude CD satisfies the relation \( CD^2 = AD \times DB \), and also the ratios \( \frac{CD}{AB} = \frac{AC}{CB} \) hold due to similarity.
Conclude that the statement \( \frac{CD}{AB} = \frac{AC}{CB} \) is necessarily true, while the other options about inequalities or equalities without this ratio are not guaranteed.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In the context of a right square pyramid, what is the main difference between the and the of the pyramid?
Multiple Choice
A ladder is leaning against a wall. The foot of the ladder is meters away from the wall, and the ladder reaches a height of meters on the wall. What is the length of the ladder?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle according to the ?
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be used to find , the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
