Which geometric construction can be used to prove the by using the similarity of triangles?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what is unique about Pythagorean triples?
A
They are sets of three numbers that can only be used in equilateral triangles.
B
They are sets of three positive integers that satisfy the equation .
C
They are sets of three integers where the sum of any two equals the third.
D
They are sets of three real numbers that form the sides of any triangle.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Pythagorean triples are related to the Pythagorean theorem, which applies to right-angled triangles.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem formula: \(a^{2} + b^{2} = c^{2}\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are the legs of a right triangle and \(c\) is the hypotenuse.
Recognize that Pythagorean triples are sets of three positive integers \((a, b, c)\) that satisfy this equation exactly.
Note that these triples are unique because all three numbers are integers, not just any real numbers, and they specifically satisfy the Pythagorean equation.
Understand that Pythagorean triples do not apply to equilateral triangles or any triangle, but specifically to right triangles with integer side lengths.
Multiple Choice
13
views
Multiple Choice
Which mathematical equation can be used to determine if a triangle with side lengths , , and (where is the longest side) is a right triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
13
views
Multiple Choice
What is the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs measuring inches and inches?
14
views
