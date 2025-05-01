Which of the following sets of side lengths forms a ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the triangle is a right triangle with legs of lengths 18 units and 24 units.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 18^2 + 24^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$18^2 = 324\( and \)24^2 = 576\(, then add them: \)c^2 = 324 + 576$.
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \(c\): \(c = \sqrt{324 + 576}\).
