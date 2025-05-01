If is an altitude to the hypotenuse of right triangle (with right angle at ), which statement is necessarily true?
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Based on Pythagorean identities, which equation is true?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental Pythagorean identity in trigonometry, which states that for any angle \(x\), the sum of the squares of sine and cosine equals 1: \(\sin^{2}x + \cos^{2}x = 1\).
Examine the given equations and identify which one matches the Pythagorean identity. Notice that the identity involves the sum of \(\sin^{2}x\) and \(\cos^{2}x\), not their difference.
Understand that the equation \(\sin^{2}x - \cos^{2}x = 1\) is not true because subtracting \(\cos^{2}x\) from \(\sin^{2}x\) does not yield 1 for all \(x\).
Similarly, the equation \(\sin^{2}x - \cos^{2}x = 0\) is not the Pythagorean identity, and neither is \(\sin^{2}x + \cos^{2}x = 0\) because the sum of squares of sine and cosine cannot be zero for any real angle \(x\).
Therefore, the correct Pythagorean identity is the equation where the sum of \(\sin^{2}x\) and \(\cos^{2}x\) equals 1: \(\sin^{2}x + \cos^{2}x = 1\).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be used to find , the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
Multiple Choice
A regular hexagon can be divided into six congruent equilateral triangles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular hexagon? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
