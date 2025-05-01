Which type of triangle has reflectional symmetries?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
When finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and , which formula should you use?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, the hypotenuse is the side opposite the right angle and is the longest side.
Use the Pythagorean theorem, which states that the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two legs \(a\) and \(b\).
Write the Pythagorean theorem formula as \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
To find the length of the hypotenuse \(c\), take the square root of both sides of the equation, resulting in \(c = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2}\).
Avoid subtracting the squares of the legs, as that does not apply to the Pythagorean theorem for right triangles.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
15
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given three positive numbers, how can you determine if they form a Pythagorean triple?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation could be used to find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
9
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations