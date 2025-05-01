Given that , , and form a Pythagorean triple, what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths forms a ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a Pythagorean triple consists of three positive integers \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) such that \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\), where \(c\) is the longest side (hypotenuse).
For each set of side lengths, identify the largest number as the potential hypotenuse \(c\), and the other two as legs \(a\) and \(b\).
Calculate \(a^2 + b^2\) for the two smaller sides and compare it to \(c^2\) for the largest side in each set.
If \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\) holds true for a set, then that set forms a Pythagorean triple.
Apply this test to each given set: (9, 40, 41), (1, 3, 10), (16, 30, 44), and (4, 5, 9) to determine which one satisfies the Pythagorean theorem.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
5
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be used to find , the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
A regular hexagon can be divided into six congruent equilateral triangles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular hexagon? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of triangle is required for the Pythagorean Theorem to apply, as shown in the figure below?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths , , and , which best describes the triangle?
13
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations