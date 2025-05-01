What is the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs measuring inches and inches?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: a right triangle with legs of lengths 5 and 12.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 5^2 + 12^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$5^2 = 25\( and \)12^2 = 144\(, so \)c^2 = 25 + 144$.
Add the values and then take the square root to find the hypotenuse length: \(c = \sqrt{25 + 144}\).
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
14
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with side lengths = cm, = cm, and = cm, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the types of triangles based on their sides and angles?
8
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of a right square pyramid, what is the main difference between the and the of the pyramid?
7
views
Multiple Choice
A ladder is leaning against a wall. The foot of the ladder is meters away from the wall, and the ladder reaches a height of meters on the wall. What is the length of the ladder?
14
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations