Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Problem 1.1
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
<IMAGE>
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine and cosine functions. Any point on the unit circle can be expressed as (cos(t), sin(t)), where t is the angle formed with the positive x-axis, allowing for easy calculation of trigonometric values.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, including sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. On the unit circle, the sine of an angle corresponds to the y-coordinate, while the cosine corresponds to the x-coordinate of a point on the circle. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating trigonometric values at specific angles.
Angle Measurement
Angles in trigonometry can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in mathematical contexts. The relationship between the two is that 180 degrees is equivalent to π radians. Knowing how to convert between these units is crucial for accurately determining the trigonometric functions at a given angle t, especially when working with the unit circle.
