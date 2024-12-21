Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine and cosine functions. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to an angle measured in radians, where the x-coordinate represents the cosine value and the y-coordinate represents the sine value of that angle. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, including sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. On the unit circle, the cosine of an angle is the x-coordinate of the corresponding point, while the sine is the y-coordinate. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating trigonometric expressions at specific angles, such as 5π/6. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions