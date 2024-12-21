Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Problem 1.5
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 𝜋/6
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to an angle measured in radians, where the x-coordinate represents the cosine value and the y-coordinate represents the sine value of that angle.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, including sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. In the context of the unit circle, the sine function gives the y-coordinate of a point on the circle, while the cosine function gives the x-coordinate. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating trigonometric expressions at specific angles, such as sin(π/6).
Radians and Angle Measurement
Radians are a unit of angular measure used in mathematics, where one radian is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle. The angles provided in the question, such as π/6, are expressed in radians, which is crucial for accurately determining the values of trigonometric functions. Familiarity with converting between degrees and radians is also important for solving trigonometric problems.
