Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to an angle measured in radians, where the x-coordinate represents the cosine value and the y-coordinate represents the sine value of that angle. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, including sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. In the context of the unit circle, the sine function gives the y-coordinate of a point on the circle, while the cosine function gives the x-coordinate. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating trigonometric expressions at specific angles, such as sin(π/6). Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions