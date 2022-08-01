Polyprotic Acid Titrations

So at the second equivalence point, all of our di hydrogen phosphate has been totally neutralized by R N. A. O. H. So both of these will be gone. It's okay though because remember we have the conservation of mass. So whatever we lost here in the form of di hydrogen phosphate gets formed here in the form of hydrogen phosphate. So this is the conjugate base that we're looking at here. We find out it's formal concentration. We'd use the initial concentration of my weak acid, which is 0.100 moller, multiply it by the volume of the acid divided by the volume of the solution. So that's 50 mls plus 100 mls which is 1 50 mls. So that give me 500.333 molar. Then by inputting values for K two K three. The formal concentration as well as K W. We can find out the concentration of H plus remember this formula we've seen before when dealing with polyp Roddick assets. This was the formula to find the concentration of my intermediate to from a polyp Roddick species here. When you plug in the values that we need, we will get an H plus concentration of 2.20 times 10 to the negative 10 moller. And when by having that we can determine what our ph is. We just take the negative log of that value. And that gives me a ph of 9.66. We can see that our ph of course is increasing as we're adding more and more strong base click over to the next video and see what happens after we've passed the second equivalence point.

