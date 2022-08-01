Polyprotic Acid Titrations

So before we reach the first equivalence point between our weak acid and our strong base, we will have the formation of a buffer. So at some point in our calculations, we're gonna have to use the Henderson Hasselbach equation. Remember to get to the first equivalence point, we need 50 mL of our tight trend and A. O. H. Here we only have 30 mls. So we would show the story geometric relationship between my weak acid and my strong base by writing out a balanced equation. Now, within this, when we're filling out our chart, we will be dealing with either milly moles or moles. Here. I decided to just divide the middle leaders by 1000 to get leaders and multiply them by their polarities. So we'd have the initial moles of my weak acid and my strong base, our conjugate base, we would have nothing initially should be zero. Now, remember we look at the react inside the smaller mole total would subtract from the larger mold total. At the end we'd have nothing left of the strong base. We'd have some of our weak acid remaining through the law of conservation of mass. We would produce some conjugate base. We'd have weak acid, we'd have conjugate base and therefore we would have a buffer because of this. We can employ the Henderson Hasselbach equation. Now realize since we haven't reached the first equivalence point, we're basically talking about how K. One is attached to the removal of the first acidic hydrogen from phosphoric acid. So Henderson's Hasselbach equation will be P. H equals P. K. A one plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. So that would just be negative log of r k A one, which is 7.5 times 10 to the negative three plus log of my conjugate base 30.300 moles over my weak acid. And then when we plug that in, that would give me 2.30 as my ph up to this point, So realize that we've begun our tight rations by adding some strong base and we see that our ph has increased. As a result, click over to the next video and see what happens when we get to our first equivalence point.

Hide transcripts