Polyprotic Acid Titrations

at this point we've passed the first equivalence point. Now we have the titillation of 50 mls of 500.100 moller phosphoric acid with 70 ml of 700.100 moller N A O H. Now remember we needed 50 mls of n A O H. To get to our first equivalence point. So we are 20 ml beyond that point here, at the first equivalence point, we had only left di hydrogen phosphate and the moles of it that we had left were these moles here we have an excess of 20 mls, so it'll be 20 mls times the concentration of N A O. H, converting that into molds gives us this value here, hydrogen phosphate, which is our conjugate base hasn't been formed at all. So that's why initially it's zero moles. As usual, we subtract the smaller moles from the larger moles as a result of this will have a portion of weak acid remaining and we have the generation of some conjugate base because we're talking about the removal of the second H plus from our polyp protic acid, we're dealing with K two. So as a result of this, we're dealing with PK two within the Henderson Hasselbach equation by inputting the value so we have P H. Here equals negative log of K two, which is 6.2 times 10 to the negative eight plus log of my conjugate base in moles over weak acid That gives me a ph of 7.03. Now that we've seen this, we can take a look at what happens at the second equivalence point. So click over to the next video and see what happens once we get to the second equivalence point.

