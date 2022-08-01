Polyprotic Acid Titrations

we've taken a look at mono protic acid, dye protic acid and now we're taking a look at polyp Roddick acids. This means the inclusion of additional equivalence points. And even more calculations involved with tight rations. So as always you look for the equivalent volume of our tightrope being used. Here are tight is a strong base. We're going to say here, polarity of my acid times volume of my acid equals polarity of my base times the equivalent volume of my strong base here will plug in the values. And when we divide both sides by the 0.100 moller of the strong base will see that the first equivalent volume here will be 50 mls. Since we're dealing with phosphoric acid, that means we have three equivalents points involved. So we're gonna have three equivalent volumes needed to get to the second equivalence point, we need an additional 50 mls. So that would be 100 mls. And to get to the final and third equivalence point, we would need another 50 mls, so that would be 100 and 50 mls. So those are the volumes needed for each equivalence point. Now, before any strong strong base has been added, we essentially just have a weak acid. Therefore we can set up an ice chart in order to determine our equilibrium expression. And since we're dealing with removing the first acidic hydrogen from phosphoric acid, that means we're dealing with KA- one. So the acid donates an H plus to water to produce H two P +04 minus which is di hydrogen phosphate plus hydro ni um ion. Remember we'd have initial concentration of our acid but no initial concentrations of our products because they haven't yet formed. We're losing reactant in order to make products bring down everything helps us to come up with our expression. Now remember we could do our 5% approximation method to help us determine if we can ignore the minus X or not. When it comes to phosphoric acid. It has three K. A. Values. So we have K. One K. Two and K. Three. So K one is 7.5 times 10 to the minus three K. To 6.2 times 10 to the negative eight. And then we have 4.8 times 10 to the negative 13. If we use the initial concentration of .100 moller and divided it by the K. A. That we're using in this example which is 7.5 times 10 to the minus three. We would not get a value greater than 500. Therefore we have to keep the minus X in our expression and perform the quadratic formula. Now using the quadratic formula, we find out that X. Which equals R. H plus concentration was going to be equal to approximately 0.239 molar. And by taking the negative log of that concentration, we'd find out that our ph is approximately 1.62. So at this point we haven't even commenced tit rations yet. We haven't added any strong base. This is our initial ph based on just the concentration of phosphoric acid. Once we start adding our strong base to this solution, we should expect an increase in our ph, so we'll click over to the next video and see what happens once we start adding our strong base and a O. H two are weak acid solution.

