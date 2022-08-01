Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations

So now we're dealing with a tin tray shin at the equivalence point. So we're gonna say at the equivalence point of a weak base, strong ascetic trey shin, the solution is acidic And because it's acidic, that means it's ph will be less than seven When we're dealing with the temperature of 25°C. So here we have 100 mls of 1000.100 moller ammonia being tight traded with 50 ml of 500.200 moller hcl. Remember when I divide these mls by 1000 And multiply them by their polarities. That gives me the moles of both compounds. Doing that, we see that we have 0.100 of both. They will completely neutralize one another. So at the end we have zero of both. But we're gonna have plus .100 of ammonium ion. Now many mayan represents our conjugate acid or weak acid. And remember when you have a weak acid, you have to utilize an ice chart in order to determine ph And remember with an ice chart, the units have to be in malaria T. So what we're gonna do here is we're going to say to calculate the new polarity of our weak acid. We take the moles left of it, which is 0.100 moles of ammonium ion and divided by the total volume and that would be the volume of NH three which was 30.100 liters plus the volume of Hcl which was 0.50 liters. Now together when we do that, that's gonna give me a polarity of .667 moller of ammonium ion. So we take that malaria and we plug it into our ice trucked so we can see at the equivalence point there's a lot more work involved because we first have to do an I. C. F. Because we have a tie tray shin. What's left as a product will be a weak species and therefore requiring ice chart in order to solve for P. H. In a nice chart, water which is a liquid is ignored. These products here initially are zero in a nice chart. We say that we lose react ints in order to make product bring down everything. Now what we're gonna say here is we have to isolate what X. Is because X here will give me a 30. Plus. We're gonna utilize this K. Is our asset association constant of our weak acid. We calculated that as one, not as five. On the previous page, we calculate that as five point 68 times 10 to the negative 10 equals X squared divided by the concentration of my weak acid. So when we plug that in, that gives me X squared equals 3.78 nine times 10 to the -10. Take the square root of both sides. So X equals 1.95 times 10 to the -5. So that will be equal to my H. 30. Plus. And because of that we can just take the negative log of that number and that will give me my ph, which comes out to 4.71. So we can see here that our ph continues to drop as we add more and more strong acid titrate here at the equivalence point, both of our weak base and strong acid have been completely neutralized. But as a result of their neutralization, we have the creation of a conjugate acid or weak acid. Because it's an acid, it's gonna give us a ph less than seven. Now that we've seen how to tackle this type of hydration at the equivalence point. Move on to the next video where we're talking about going beyond the equivalence point.

