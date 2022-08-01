Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations Calculations

So here in this practice question, it says calculate the ph of the solution resulting from the mixing of 75 mls of 750.100 moller sodium acetate and 75 ml of 750.150 molar acetic acid with 0.40 moles of per caloric acid. Here we're told the K value of acetic acid is 1.8 times 10 to the negative five. Alright, so we're coming into a situation where there are actually three species all mixing together. But remember, the point of these types of filtration is we're adding a strong tight rent to a weak species are strong tight. Right here would be the strong acid that strong acid. We know what's going to be a reactant. An acid will react with a base. So this strong acid would have to react with this conjugate base. So this conjugate base would have to also be our reactant. The acid will produce. Will protein eight or give an H. Plus to the acetate ion, creating acetic acid Over here as a product. Plus we'd have what's left as N A C L +04. That would represent a neutral salt. So we don't really care about it because we have an acid and base involved in this situation. We do an I C. F. Chart. Remember in an I C. F chart, we use moles as our units. So we divide these mls by 1000 Multiplied by their polarities gives us moles of each. So for this sodium acetate, I'd have .0075 moles. They tell us the moles already of this per chlorate gasses. So that's .0040 moles. And then these leaders multiplied by this polarity gives me .01125 moles. Now remember we look at the reacting side, I know there's stuff on the product side but we've always looked at the reacting side because that's what's involved in the titillation on the react inside. The smaller moles will subtract for the large from the larger moles. So at the end we'll have .0035 moles of this conjugate base. We'll have zero left of our strong acid Here on this side, it would increase by this many moles. So then we have .015-5 moles at the end. What do we have? We have conjugate base remaining, we have weak acid remaining. So we have a buffer. And because we have a buffer we use the Henderson Hasselbach equation. So P H equals P K A plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. Remember P K. Is just the negative log of K. A. So bring down this K value plus log of our conjugate base over our weak acid. So as a result of this, when we plug it in, That's gonna give me a value of 4.11 as the ph So in this question because we still have a buffer at the end of this tray. Shen we must be dealing with a tin tray. Shen before the equivalence point. Remember before the equivalence point, we still have the presence of a buffer, so utilize the henderson hassle back to isolate your ph at the end.

