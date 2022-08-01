Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations

So here we're finally going to start adding our strong acid titrate. Remember we're gonna require 50 mls of hydrochloric acid in order to reach our equivalence point, we're gonna say once our acid and base begin to mix, we use an I. C. F. Chart to determine the ph here we only have 20 ml of hydrochloric acid being added. Not quite enough to reach the equivalence point. That's why we're at this point where it's before the equivalence point. Now, here's the attrition of 100 mls of 1000.100 moller ammonia with 20 miles of 200.20 molar hydrochloric acid. Now remember in an I. C. F chart, the units have to be in moles and moles equals leaders times more clarity. We're going to divide these mls by 1000 and multiplied by the polarity. That's gonna give me the moles of my weak base which can be seen as conjugate base and the moles of my strong acid. We don't have any of our weak acid or conjugate acid. So initially it's zero. Remember look on the react inside, the smaller moles will subtract from the larger moles. So what we have left is .006 moles of this conjugate base which can be seen as a weak base will have zero left of our strong acid based on the law of conservation of mass matter can't be created or destroyed. It just changes form. So this increases by that same amount. Okay, so here at the end we have weak acid which can be seen as conjugate acid, whichever way you look at it and realize at the end of this process, what do we have? Well, we have a weak acid, we have a conjugate base. And remember with those two that helps to give us a buffer. If we have a buffer then we utilize the Henderson Hasselbach equation here it will be P H equals negative log of K. A. Because that's what P K. Is At the moment. All we have is the KB of NH three As 1.76 times 10 to the -3. Remember K A equals K W divided by K B. So that'll be 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14 divided by 1.76 times 10 to the negative five That comes out and gives us 5.68 times 10 to the -10. We plug that in Plus log of our conjugate base or weak base which is an h. three divided by our weak acid or conjugate acid depending on how you look at it. Of ammonia. My. Huh? So that gives me at the end a ph of about 10 746. So we can see that we started out with a ph of just over 11. But as we slowly start adding our strong acid tight trend, our Ph begins to decrease and we can expect as we have more and more strong acid that's going to continue now that we've seen the calculations before the equivalence point let's move on to at the equivalence point.

