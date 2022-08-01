Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations

in these next set of videos, we're gonna take a look at week based strong ascetic rations. Now in a weak base, strong ascetic trey shin, we're going to say that our weak base will represent are an elite. So our beginning material and our strong acid will just be our tight Trent which we're adding to it. So we should expect as we're adding strong acid to our weak base, we should expect our ph to drop because we're adding strong acid to it. Now we're gonna say whenever you titrate a weak species, which in this case is a weak base and with a strong species which in this case is a strong acid. The fact that we're doing an asana based mixture means that this titrate a shin will require an I. C. F chart. Now when we say I C F I C F stands for initial change final. And whereas ice chart requires polarity as the units and I C. F chart requires moles as the units. Now here we're gonna follow a road map for the different points within a week based strong acid penetration. Now, before we start things off with this situation, um sometimes it's important to know what the equivalent volume is. We're gonna say, we calculate the equivalent volume which will abbreviate as b in order to determine the vine of titrate required to reach the equivalence point. Remember at the equivalence point, your moles of acid will equal your moles of base and remember moles itself equals leaders, times more clarity. So if we take a look here, it says the temptation of 100 mls of 1000.100 moller ammonia with 0.20 molar hydrochloric acid. So at the equivalent corner, moles are equal to each other, moles are leaders times polarity or volume times polarity. So we can say here am acid times v acid equals and base times V base here. I'm not specifying if I want my volume and leaders or milliliters so we can keep these millimeters here, Plug in the polarity of our acid, which is 0.20 Moeller of hydrochloric acid. We don't know its volume. To get to the equivalence point, We know here that we have 0.100 moller of our base ammonia and we have 100 amounts of it, Divide both sides here by 0.20 Moller Polarities cancel out and we have the volume of our acid which equals 50 amounts. Now this is important to know because as we're slowly adding the amount of strong acid to our week, based based on the volume added, we'll know if we're dealing with tight rations at the equivalence point, before the equivalence point or after the equivalence point. Now, before any of this strong base on a strong acid is added. We essentially just have a weak base by itself. We're gonna say here that a weak base or weak acid requires an ice chart in order to determine its ph So here they're telling us, we have the hydration of 100 mls of 1000.100 moller ammonia with zero mls of 00.20 molar hydrochloric acid. We have 20 mls here, I mean zero mls here of hcl, which means it's not a factor in our calculations, we only have the weak base because the acid hasn't been added yet. We don't need this volume just yet. So all we bring down into the ice chart is polarity. Water is a liquid. And remember in a nice chart, we ignore liquids and solids. Remember that if this is the base, water will behave as the acid acids act as proton donors. So water would donate an H plus two NH three to give us NH four positive and water would become O H minus. Now, initially, we don't have any of those products. So initially there's zero polarity. Now looking at the change line, remember we lose reactant in order to create products. So we have minus X here plus X plus X. Bringing down everything, we have 0.100 minus X plus X and plus X. Now with a weak base. We use KB. Our base dissociation constant. We'd say here, KB equals products overreacting. So it equals X squared divided by the initial concentration minus X. Because we're dealing with a base here when we find X. That gives us O H minus. If I know the concentration of O H minus, I can determine P O H. Because it equals negative log of O h minus. And then if I know p O H, then I know ph because ph equals 14 minus P. O. H. We're going to say here that this minus acts that is part of my equilibrium expression. It can be ignored if it is not significant. And the way I determine if it's significant or not, I use what's called the 5% approximation method. All that is is I take the initial concentration of our weak base in this case and divided by its KB value. If this ratio here is greater than 500 then I can ignore the minus X within my um equilibrium expression, thereby going away from the quadratic formula and making the solution faster to get. So if we took the initial concentration here and we did 0.100 moller of ammonia and divided by its KB. In your book, the kB of ammonia is approximately 1.76 times 10 to the negative five. When we do that we get 5,681 a ratio that's definitely greater than 500. That means I can ignore the minus X here and avoid the quadratic formula. So I would take this Kb plug it in equals X squared over the initial concentration of my weak base. Multiply these together. So 1.76 times 10 to the negative six equals x squared take the square root of both sides. So x here will equal 1.33 times 10 to the -3 Mueller. And because X here gives me O h minus, that means I know what concentration of minuses by taking the negative log of that. That gives me p o H. So that comes out to 2.877. And if I know p o h, I know ph which is 14 minus p o h. So that equals 11 That equals 11 123. So we haven't started to add any of our strong acid just yet. So right now, we're dealing with a simple ice chart. Click on the next video and let's see what starts happening to our ph as I slowly begin to add my strong acid tie Trent.

