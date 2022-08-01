Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations

we're now dealing with tight rations. After the equivalence point. So we're gonna say after the equivalence point of a week based strong acid tray shin, we will have excess strong acid remaining. Remember it required 50 mls 50 mls of hydrochloric acid to reach the equivalence point. And now we're at 60 mls as before. Since we're having an acid and a base titrate one another. We have to use an I. C. F. Divide the mls by 1000 to get leaders and multiply them by the polarities. Gives us these moles Again, look at the reactant side. The smaller mold total will subtract from the larger one. So what we have left at the end is zero of my conjugate base or weak base but I'll still have some strong acid remaining. Also have some weak acid remaining. Now the strong acid has a much bigger presence in changing the ph So we're gonna go with the strong acid amount. We're gonna say here we need to find its concentration. So the concentration of hcl equals the molds of it left divided by the total leaders. So that would be 0.100 liters plus 0.60 liters. So that comes out to .125 moller of Hcl. Now that I have the polarity of a strong acid. Remember then it's simply the negative log of that concentration to find our ph So it'll be negative log a 0.125 Moeller. And that gives me 0.903 as my final ph So notice from the very beginning of our titrate, 10 of this week base we first initially started with a p. H, just above 11 when it was the weak base by itself as we gradually added more strong acid. We've seen that our ph decreases to this point right here, after the equivalence point where it's just below one. Remember the steps, remember the spots within this tight tray shin and whether we're using an ice chart or an I. C. F chart or a combination of the two, and you'll be able to determine the ph of this type of filtration.

Hide transcripts