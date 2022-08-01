Redox Titration Curves

So we've talked about titrate asians as well as titillation curves in the past. Now we're dealing with redox tray shin curves, we're gonna say here a redox titrate curve follows the change in either the analytics which is coined your tie Trent or the title itself concentration as a function of the titans volume. So as we're adding are tightened volume by volume. We're gonna see a change in the concentration of either species. Now with all tight rations, whether they be acid based tight rations or redox tight rations, we should always first determine what are equivalent volume of our tie Trent will be. So here we have the tight rations of 50 mls of 500.100 moller sodium chloride with 0.100 moller silver nitrate here would produce our precipitation reaction. What happens here is that Any plus would combine with the n. 0. 3 - here. But based on sai ability rules that would give us an acquis compound here, we're concerned with the silver ion combining with the chloride ion to give us silver chloride. Remember when dealing with a precipitation reaction, we're really talking about K. S. P. Of the ionic compound. So remember K. S. P deals with the solid ionic compound breaking up into its ions here in this equation, what I've done is we've reversed the reaction. So now my products are reacting and my reacting tier is now a product to show the formation of the solid here. This K represents our formation constant. It is actually the inverse of my K. S. P. So Kay here is actually one over K. S. P. Remember here when we reverse the reaction we get the inverse of our original equilibrium constant. So for this original breakdown of my ionic solid, we have K. S. P. Because I reverse the reaction now becomes one over K. S. P. Which is represented by this formation constant here. The fact that it is a number much greater than one tells me that the formation of this solid is highly favorable. Which makes sense because based on solid ability rules silver when it combines with chloride ion definitely forms a solid, precipitate. Remember in terms of calculating the equivalent volume here we say the equivalent volume to determine it, we'd say molar itty of my an elite which will say is a times volume of my an elite equals polarity of my tie, Trent times equivalent volume of my tie trend. And when we're calculating the equivalent volume we're looking for the volume of the tightrope. So you plug in 0.100 moller of my an elite times its volume equals. We know that the first compound is the an elite because we're seeing the titillation of this with this. So we're adding this to it. So we have 0.100 moller times the equivalent volume of my tie trend, Divide both sides by .1 Molar. So my equivalent volume of my tie Trent equals 50 MS. So that's the first step in terms of our redox situation. Gathering all this information overall will help us to determine what are our titillation curve would look like once we've calculated all different points, in terms of the thai tray shin, now that we've covered equivalent volume, move over to the next video, where we take a look at calculations before we reached the equivalence point.

