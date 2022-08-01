Redox Titration Curves

So at the equivalence point we have equal moles of our analysts and our tight trend here, we've formed our precipitate. It exists in equilibrium with the ions itself. To figure out the concentration of our particular an elite, we actually have to use the cell viability product constant of the precipitate. So we're gonna have to use the K. S. P. Of my silver chloride solid. So here, remember how would how do we do that? We have our silver chloride solid. It breaks up into ions, it breaks up into silver ion acquis plus cord ion acquis here, solids are ignored. We're gonna say at equilibrium, we only have one silver ion here, which is X. And one chloride ion here, which is X. If there were two here, we'd have to put a two here and that would have an effect on my equilibrium expression. Remember K S P is just like any other equilibrium constant equals products over react ints. But here my reactant is a solid. So we're going to ignore it. So K S P. Which is equal products, so equal a G positive times cl minus. So we'd say K S P. Which is this number equals X times X. So it equals X squared. Let's say that there were two here than Ks P would equal actually bring the two down here. It would equal X times two X squared because remember, whatever the coefficient is that becomes the power. So just in those cases, that's what we would do for those situations. Now we need to do is we need to just isolate X. Because once we know what X. Is, that gives me actually the concentration of chloride ion. So take the square root of both sides here, that gives me X equals 1.34 times 10 to the -5 Moller. That equals the concentration of my chloride ion. Now we just say again P. Of C. L. Equals negative log of my chloride ion concentration, So that equals 4.87. So as we expected, we see an increase in the negative log of my chloride ion as I add more and more titrate. Now, finally, we're gonna go to the point where we are after the equivalence point and we need to determine what our final p of chlorine would be in that situation. So click on to the last video and see what we do in this situation.

Hide transcripts