Redox Titration Curves

So before we reach the equivalence point, we have an excess of an elite. So at this point we have an excess of an allied, we needed 50 mls of our tight. Trying to get to the equivalence point here, we're only using 20 mls at this point we're dealing with an excess of an elite. So we're we're calculating the concentration of our an elite. We're actually calculating the amount that is left a NRI acted. That's what we're calculating at this point. Now here, cl minus happens to be our an elite A G L. Positive is our tie Trent. It is the ion that's going to connect with the cl minus to form the precipitate. So here we say that this represents our concentration of an elite. Here we say its concentration equals its initial moles minus. The moles of titrate added, divided by the total volume. Now I wrote moles here and remember moles equals leaders times polarity. But you could just leave it in milliliters if you want to remember the word of in between two numbers means multiply. So I could have kept it in many moles, which would just be milliliters, times more clarity. If we're using leaders times polarity. Then at the end we have moles on top and we'd have to use leaders on the bottom and that would give me more clarity. If I choose to keep the mls would be milliliters times more clarity would give me millie moles. So you have many moles on top milliliters on the bottom, which ratio wise doesn't change anything proportionately. So this would still give you more clarity at the end. He will just keep the mls. So we're gonna do 50 mls times 500.100 moller of N A C L. So that's going to give me five million moles of my an elite minus 20 mls times 200.100 moller to millie moles of my tie Trent divided by the total volume. So that's 50 mls plus 20 mls. Okay, so that's gonna give me my new concentration of a NRI acted an elite that comes out to .042857 moller here, we're talking about it in terms of a tin tray shin curve. So we're gonna do P of cl remember P here just means negative log. So we're taking the negative log of the chloride ion concentration. So plugging what we just got Here that give me 137,. So before we reach the equivalence point, at this exact moment, based on the amount of titrate used, this would be the negative log of my analyzed concentration as we continue to add more and more tight trend. We should expect this value to increase. Now that we've talked about before, the equivalence point. Move over to the next question and take a look at what happens when we're at the equivalence point. So click over to the next video and see what we do in terms of that situation

