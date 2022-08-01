Redox Titration Curves

after the equivalence point but we now have is an excess of our titrate. And in order to figure out the concentration of our analytics, we first need to determine what the concentration of our titrate would be at this point. So we're gonna say here, silver ion represents are tightened so it's moles of the toy train added or millie molds to make it easier. So multiply 70 mls times 700.100 Mohler. That gives us seven million moles - million moles of are an elite. So multiply these two gives me five million moles divided by the total concentration, which would be 50 mls plus 70 mls. So when we plug that in that gives me .0167 moller. Now that we have the concentration of our access an elite, we're gonna use that value with K. S. P. In order to figure out the concentration of my an elite. So we're gonna take this equilibrium expression here that we've seen earlier, we're gonna say K. S. P. Equals the concentration of my tie, Trent times the concentration of my an elite plug in. The value that we have for K. S. P. Which was given as 1.8 times 10 to the negative 10. Here, this will be .0167 moller. And we're looking for the analyzed concentration Divide both sides by .0167 Moller, cancel, cancel. We'd get our concentration here For Claude Iron as being 1.07 784 times 10 to the -8 moller take the negative log of that number would give me P of C. O. So here that would give me 7.97 when I take the negative log of this concentration. So we can see that taking the negative log of my concentration has increased as I go through the steps for the redox detraction. Now here, if we were to construct basically a chart we'd say here, we have the volume of our tight Trent, which would be in this case the silver nitrate. Here we have the negative log of our an elite which in this case is the chloride chloride ion. And we would see from our calculations that we saw that PCL was increasing and what we would expect to see is if we did a bunch of points, we'd see it gradually increase and then you'd see it hit a volume where there's a sharp increase, meaning that we've reached the equivalent volume where there's an equal moles of our tightrope and are an elite reacting with one another and then eventually level off. If we were to use an indicator, that indicator would change colors at a precise moment as it reacts with the titrate and that be somewhere close to the middle or so of this redox titillation curve. Sometimes it may not be the exact middle, but again you'd use an indicator to find more or less where the approximate range of the endpoint would be. Another thing that we could use is we could use uh podium metric tit rations in which we can basically use readings in terms of voltage to give us information on the different types of solution used within this redox filtration. From this information we could uh possibly identify are unknown an elite if this were done in the lab and just realize very similar to things that we've done in the past in terms of asset based tight rations. But now we're using it in terms of redox tight rations. So just remember we apply the same principles that we've done before in the past, where we're trying to determine what our equivalent volume is to start. And then from there, determining are we at the equivalence point before the equivalence point? After the equivalence point, to know what set of equations to utilize to find our final answer?

