Redox Titration Curves Calculations

So here it says to calculate the floor and ion concentration from the tight rations 130 mls of 1300.1 to 0 molar potassium fluoride with 100 and 50 mls of 500.100 moller. Barium chloride here we're told that the saw liability product constant of barium fluoride is 1.5 times 10 to the negative six. Alright, so were tight trading potassium fluoride with with barium chloride. So what we need to do first is determine what are equivalent volume will be. This will help me determine am I at the equivalence point before the equivalence point or after the equivalence point? So M an elite times V. An elite equals M titrate times V titrate We have here .1-0 moller Times 130 M mi equals 0.100 Mueller times the equivalent volume of my tie trend Divide both sides by 0.100 Moller. So my equivalent volume is 156 mL. So I need 100 and 56 mL of the thai trend to reach the equivalence point here, I only have 100 and 50 mls. So that means we're dealing with calculations before the equivalence point. And if we're dealing with the calculations before the equivalence point, that means that we have an excess of an elite. So we're gonna see the concentration of our an elite. How do we know who's the analytics? The analytics in this case would be fluoride ion because we're tight trading with barium chloride. Bury him is part of the ionic solid with the K. S. P. So barium is the tight trend which means my fluoride ion is the analytic. It's what's being tight traded by the barium chloride. So here concentration of my an elite here would equal moles or milli moles of an elite minus millie moles of titan divided by total volume. So multiply milliliters times polarity to get the million miles of each. So that's 15.6 million moles of florida ion minus 15 million moles of barry mayan Divided by 1 30 ml plus 150 ml. So here that would give me a concentration of 2.14 times 10 to the -3 molar of fluoride ions. So that would represent the concentration of my fluoride ion that's remaining before I reached the equivalence point. If we wanted to go a step further, you could have just done after that negative log of this concentration to find P. F. Here, we're not being asked to do that. We just have to figure out the concentration which is this original value here. Now that we've seen this attempted the practice question that's left on the bottom of the page and come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

