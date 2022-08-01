Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations 1

here we're told that sulfurous acid which is H. Two S. 03 represents a dia protic acid with a K. One equal to 1.6 times 10 to the negative two and K. Two itself equals 4.6 times 10 to the negative five. Now it says calculate the ph and concentrations of sulfurous acid, hydrogen sulfide, also known as by sulfite and sulfide ion when given 50.200 moller of sulfurous acid. Now, for sulfurous acid, we're dealing with the acidic form or the fully protected form of the compound. And remember when we're dealing with the acidic form of the compound, we use K. One to help us determine what the ph will be. Now our dia protic acid is H. Two S. 03. It will react with water. Now remember the acid is going to donate an H plus to the water. It's gonna become a chess. So three Remember charged species are acquis when in solution and water itself becomes H30. Plus we have initial change equilibrium to represent the ice chart that we've set up remember in an ice chart, we ignore solids and liquids. So water which is a liquid will be ignored. Now, initially we have 0.200 moller of my die protic acid. The products initially are zero. We lose reactant to make products bring down everything At this point again, we're dealing with removing the first acidic hydrogen from our compound. So we're dealing with K. one. K one equals products overreacting. So it's H. S. 03 minus times H 30. Plus divided by H Two S. 03. We're gonna plug in the values that we know. So we have 1.6 times 10 to the negative two equals at equilibrium. Both my products are equal to X. And since they're multiplying each other that's X squared Divided by .200 minus X. At this point we have to determine can we ignore the minus X. Or not to do that? We do the 5% approximation method. Now with this 5% approximation method we take the initial concentration of our diaper tick species here and we divided by the K. value that we're using. In this case K. one. If the ratio is greater than 500 then I can ignore that minus X. And avoid the quadratic formula. So our initial concentration is 0.200 moller Divided by R. K. one which is 1.6 times 10 to the -2. When we do that we get back 12.5. So we have a value here that is not greater than 500. So we cannot ignore the -1. And we're gonna have to do the quadratic formula. So we're going to multiply both sides here by 0.200 -1. Here we're going to distribute, distribute. So here that's gonna give me 0.32 minus 1.6 times 10 to the negative two X equals X squared here. This X squared has the highest power. So it's gonna be our lead term which means everything gets moved over to its side. So we're going to add 1.6 times 10 to the negative two X. To both sides. And subtract .0032 from both sides. When we do that we're gonna get the expression X two or equation X two X squared plus 1.6 times 10 to the negative two X -1032. So this is my A my B. And my C. My quadratic formula will be negative B plus or minus square root of B squared minus four. A. C over two. A plug in the value. So negative 1.6 times 10 to the negative two plus or minus 1.6 times 10 to the -2 squared -4 times one. Don't forget the negative sign of c. so times negative .0032 Divided by two times 1. So here when we solve for everything in here and then take the square root of that, what we'll get at this point is X equals negative 1.6 times 10 to the negative two Plus or -114263 divided by two. Realize here that we have plus or minus, which means we're gonna get two possible X variable answers. So x equals .049131. If we added or X equals negative 0.65132. If we use the minus instead, how do we know which one to use? Well at equilibrium, you cannot have a negative concentration and it's not possible. So, if we use that negative acts and plugged it into here or into here for equilibrium that give us a negative value. So that would mean that that is not the correct concentration to use. So this one does not work. So my ex will be this number here. Always say now at this point is at equilibrium H two S. 03 Equals .200 - X. So, plug in what we just found in for X. And what we get for equilibrium amount for sulfurous acid at equilibrium is .151 Moeller at equilibrium hydrogen sulfide or by cell fight equals H 30 plus because they're both equal acts, Which again we said is equal to .049 131 Moeller. And because we know what H 30 plus is, we know what P. H. Is, because P. H equals negative log of H 30. Plus. So here that gives me 1.31 as my ph Once I plug that in. Now, up to this point, what have we determined? Well, we figured out what the ph three is of my dia protic acid. We determine what the final equilibrium amount of sulfurous acid is. And at this point hydrogen sulfide or by sulfide. What we're still missing is the sulfide ion itself though, if we look at our equation, we can see that cell fight is nowhere in it. So how do we determine sulfide amount? We'll realize here that this hydrogen sulfide or by sulfide still has one acidic hydrogen on it. So it could react with the second mode of water to help produce that sulfide ion. So here we have it H. S. L three minus plus a second water molecule. It donates an H plus to that second water molecule to give us S. +032 minus Water becomes H 30. Plus. Now we have initial change equilibrium again. All right. So what do we have at equilibrium for Sophia assassin? We had X. Which we determined was this amount. That's how much it had at equilibrium. Now it's reacting with another mole of water. So, what it has initially is that same amount here, we don't have anything of this yet. Initially for the last ice chart, H 30. Plus an equilibrium was equal to X. Was which was this number as well. So .049131. This would be minus X plus X plus X 0.49131 minus X plus X 0.4913 plus X. Here we're dealing with the second K. A. two. So here that's because we're removing the second acidic hydrogen and then this equals S. 032 minus times H 30 Plus divided by H. S. 0. 3 -. Alright, so now this is what's going on when it comes to acidity. The first acidic hydrogen is always easiest to remove the next ones are always much more difficult. That's that's why you see a big decrease in the K. Values for K. One which is the most acidic hydrogen. It's the negative two. To remove the second hydrogen is incredibly difficult. That's why the K two is so much smaller. The smaller K. Is the less acidic the compound, it is three magnitudes smaller. So small. In fact that that means that H. S. L. Three minus, it would be incredibly difficult to remove that H plus from it. Very very very little of it will come off. Which would mean that here this minus X. Is so small that it's not gonna affect the final equilibrium amount of H. S. 03 minus. And then this plus X. Here, same thing. It's gonna be such a small number that it's not gonna affect the overall final value of H +30. Plus. So because of that we can ignore these exes here, the plus sex and the minus X. Here, we cannot ignore this X. Because there's no number accompanying it. If we ignore that X then we won't have any value at all for S. 032 minus. So we ignored the minus X. We ignore the plus X. What does that mean? Well what that means now is K. Two equals S. 032 minus. We still don't know because we ignored these X. Variables. That means that H. 30 plus equals 300.49131 molar. And same thing with H. S. L. 3 -. It also equals that same exact number. And what does that mean? That means that they cancel each other out because of the same thing. So that means that K two is the concentration of S. 032 minus. So sl 32 minus. Its concentration will equal 4.6 times 10 to the negative five molar. So that's its final answer. Hopefully guys had enough space to write everything. I know I wrote a lot of different things, but that's the approach we would take. So for a recap when they give us the acidic form, the the acidic form, the fully propagated die protic acid species. To figure out the ph all we do is we take the K. One of the dia protic acid. Set up a nice chart, sulfur X. That will give us our H 30 plus concentration, which we then can find ph for the first acidic hydrogen that we're removing. We're using K. One that helps us to determine the concentration of our intermediate and H 30 plus concentration when dealing with the acidic form of a dia protic acid species realize here that the basic form when they ask us to find it, which is this one. All you have to ever say is that it's going to be equal to K A two. So again, this is the approach you do. When you're given the acid form of a dye product species, do these steps, you'll always be able to find each one of these ions and compounds their concentrations as well as the overall ph So keep in mind some of the methods we used here as we continue our exploration of dia product species.

Hide transcripts