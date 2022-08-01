Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations 1

here it states determine the ph of a 0.80 Mueller sodium sulfide solution. Now, here we're told that hydro sulfuric acid which is H. Two S contains K. One equal to 1.0 times 10 to the negative seven and K two equal to 9.1 times 10 to the negative eight. Now realize here that we're dealing with sodium sulfide, that's the compound we have to work with. The only reason we're giving information on hydro sulfuric acid is so that we can use its K. One and K. Two values realize here that sodium sulfide has had all of its hydrogen is removed. So sodium sulfide represents the basic form of our diaper tick acid here, it would represent to sodium and then the sulfide ion, the sulfide ion represents our basic form of our die protic acid. We can ignore the sodium because it's just a spectator ions. So we're gonna bring down the sulfide ion that we have. It's gonna react with water here, it's the base. So water is going to be the acid, the acid will donate an H plus over to the base to give us a church S minus plus O. H minus. We have initial change equilibrium. Remember in a nice chart, we ignore solids and liquids. So we're gonna ignore the liquid water. Our initial concentration is .080 moller. These initially are zero. We're gonna lose our reactant. So minus X. To help build up our products plus X plus X. Bring down everything 0.80 minus X plus X plus X. Now realize here, we're talking about accepting the first acidic hydrogen by the sulfide ion because we're accepting the first acidic hydrogen. That means we're dealing with KB one. But here, what we have we have K one and K two. What's the connection that KB one has? Well remember earlier we said that K B one and K two are connected together. And when you multiply them together, that gives us K. W. Alright, so We just have to isolate KB one. So KB one equals KW Divided by K two. So 1.0 times 10 to the -14, divided by 9.1 times 10 to the -8. When we do that, that's gonna give me my KB one value as 1.1 times 10 to the negative seven. So that's our KB one that will be utilizing. So we're gonna come over here. So KB one just like other equilibrium constants equals products. Overreact ints. Now we're gonna input the values we know for each. So 1.1 times 10 to the negative seven equals X squared divided by 70.80 minus x. We have to check to see can I ignore that minus X or not? By doing a 5% approximation method. So we're gonna take the initial concentration that we're dealing with divided by the equilibrium constant that we're utilizing, which is K B one. And look to see if that ratio is greater than 500. So here's our initial concentration Divided by the KB one that we're using. So that ratio is definitely greater than 500. So that means that this minus X is not significant enough to do any real change. So we ignore it. Alright. So now we just have to solve for X right now. So we're gonna multiply both sides by zero, So here X squared equals 8.8 times 10 to the negative. Nine. Take the square root of both sides here. So that gives me x equals 9.4 times 10 to the -5. Now, anytime you find X, it's gonna give you either H 30 plus or minus this X. That we isolated helps to give us a way to minus because we know the concentration of a hydroxide ion. We can determine P. O. H. Because P. O. H is just a negative log of hydroxide ion. So that equals 4.03. And because we know that P. H. equals 14 -4.03. So that's going to be 9.97 as our p. So the key to solving these types of dye product species questions is to determine are you dealing with the acid form, Are you dealing with the acidic form? Are you dealing with the intermediate form in the two examples on this page, we've seen what to do when asked to determine the ph of the acid form and the basic form. Later on, we'll see what do we do when dealing with the intermediate form of a dia product species.

Hide transcripts