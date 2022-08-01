Diprotic Bases

now that we've seen the dia protic acid form of a compound. We can examine its die product base form as well. We're gonna say fur die product bases. They can be represented by a two minus the two minus, representing the fact that it can gain two H plus ions here. The equations can be illustrated by the two examples given below. In this form we have our base form, it hasn't accepted an H. Plus yet. In this first equation, it's the base water is the acid water will donate an H. Plus to it, thereby creating a che minus by donating H plus the water itself becomes O. H. Minus. And because we're talking about accepting the first H plus ion, that means we're dealing with KB. One. Now K. B. one is an equilibrium constant and like all other equilibrium constants, it's equal to products overreact ints. And remember we have to ignore solids and liquids. So here would be H A minus times O. H minus Divided by a 2 -. Now the H A minus that we've created here can continue onward because it's still negative, it can still accept another H. Plus. So we're gonna say here we bring it down. It's still gonna act as the base. It's gonna react with the second water molecule which will act as the acid. Again the water will donate an H plus away to the H A minus, creating H. Two. A. Water again loses an H plus O. Becomes O. H minus. Since we're talking about accepting the second acidic hydrogen. That means we're dealing with K. B. Two. just like the other K. B. It's equal to products. Overreact ints and again, we ignore liquids and solids. So here this would be a church to a times O H minus, divided by H a minus. So at this point we've seen the dye protic acid form, the dye, basic form, die product based form. We've seen K one, K two, K B one and K B two. But how exactly are they connected to one another? By examining the next section, you'll be able to see the connections that we have with these four equilibrium constants as well as the different forms of our Dia product compound. So click on the next video and see how we relate them to one another.

