Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations 2

if K one equals 4.46 times 10 to the negative seven and K two equals 4.69 times 10 to negative 11 for carbonic acid. What is the ph for a 0.15 molar solution of sodium bicarbonate. Now realize here that they're giving us information on carbonic acid but they're asking us to determine the ph of sodium bicarbonate. Our task is to determine which form of a dia product species do we have with sodium bicarbonate? Realize here that we have carbonic acid is the acid form where it has both of its acidic hydrogen. And remember when it loses its first acidic hydrogen, it becomes H. C. 03 minus so becomes bicarbonate and then it can lose its last acidic hydrogen to become carbonate ion with sodium bicarbonate which is made up of H and A plus and then carbonic bicarbonate. Here, we can see that we're dealing with the intermediate form of our die protic species. Now, because we're dealing with the intermediate form, our task of determining ph is really quite easy as long as we remember this particular formula. So, to figure out the H plus concentration of the intermediate for di product species, we say that H plus, its concentration is equal to the square root of K. One times K. A. Two times the formal concentration which is this 20.15 moller plus K one times K. W. Which the dissociation constant for water Divided by K. one plus the formal concentration of our species. Alright, so all we do here is we plug in our numbers. So K one is 4.46 times 10 to the negative seven times K two which is 4.69 times 10 to the negative 11. Our formal concentration of 110.15 moller Plus K. A one Times KW which is 1.0 times 10 to the -14 divided by 4.46 times 10 to the -7 plus .415 Polarity. Now when we plug all that into our calculator, what we're gonna get is the square root of 2.09471 times 10 to the -17. Take the square root of that gives us for the concentration of H plus as four six times 10 to the -9 Molar. So this represents the concentration of H plus and realize if we know the concentration of H plus then we know what the ph is because P H equals negative log of H. Plus. So we're gonna take the negative log of that number. And that gives me a ph of 8.34. Now this number makes sense because remember for the intermediate, these ample terrace species which can act as acids or bases because of the presence of the hydrogen and negative charge. Remember the basic filtering species which you said in earlier videos are bicarbonate, your hydrogen sulfide ion and hydrogen fast feet ion. So it makes sense that bicarbonate has a ph greater than seven because it represents one of the basic Alfa terek ions. So just remember when dealing with uh die product species, especially the intermediate form, all we need to do is utilize this formula to determine the concentration of H. Plus from that we can determine pH and if we want, we can determine hydroxide ion concentration and P. O. H. So just keep in mind the formula and you'll be able to solve questions just like this one.

Hide transcripts