Diprotic Acids

so die product acids and bases are compounds that could donate or accept two H plus ions. Now for dia protic acid, we're going to see that their basic formula, their generic formula is H two A. And their equations are illustrated by the following two examples. So here when we're dealing with the acid in its fully propagated form, meaning it has both of its acidic hydrogen, it's going to be the acid water is going to be our base. Remember following Bronston Laurie theory, the acid donates an H plus over to the base as a result of this, we create H A minus and H 30. Plus as our products. Since we're talking about removing the first acidic hydrogen from our diet protic acid, that means we're dealing with K. A. one and just like all other K values that equals products overreact ints. So our equilibrium expression would come down to H a minus times H 30. Plus Divided by H two A. Now hear this asset this uh form that we just created which is our conjugate base form because it lost an H. Plus it can continue to lose its second H plus and give us our second equation. So this H a minus continues onward where it still acts as an acid. Another water molecule acts as the base and just like before the acid donates an H. Plus to the base. Now we create a two minus plus H +30. Plus since we're talking about removing the second acidic hydrogen from our dia protic acid. Now it is K. Two that we're dealing with here, we're going to say that this is a two minus times H +30 plus divided by H a minus. Again, we ignore water because in an equilibrium expression we ignore solids and liquids. So these are the two basic equations dealing with the dia protic acid. And before we move on to the dia protic bases, just remember in terms of these equilibrium constants, K one and K two K one is always significantly larger than K. A. To that just means that it's always easiest to remove the first acidic hydrogen from from an acid and it's much more difficult to remove the next one. So remember K one will always be a value much greater than K. A. To click onto the next video and continue our discussion with dia product bases.

