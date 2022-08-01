Line Notation Calculations

So here we need to sketch the galvanic cell and determine the cell notation for the following redox reaction. Alright, so what we have here is we have our hydrogen ion becoming a church to gas here, its oxidation state for each H plus ion is just plus one because it's equal to the charge of the ion here, it's in its natural neutral form. So it's oxidation number is zero. So we're gonna say that hydrogen H plus goes from being plus one to being zero. We're gonna say its oxidation number decreased, therefore it was reduced because it was reduced. That means it must represent the cathode. Then here we have iron in its natural neutral form. So when it's in its natural or standard state, its oxidation number is equal to zero here, it's in its ion form with a plus to charge, the charge of an ion is equal to its oxidation number. So now it's plus two, its oxidation number increased by going from zero to plus two. Therefore it was oxidized. And because it was oxidized, it represents the anodes. So here we're gonna draw our quick sketch of our galvanic cell. So here we have our iron electrode and we're gonna have our salt bridge here, we have our wire connected to our volta meter, which measures the amount of voltage that's being generated from the electrons moving from the outside to the cath outside. Now here, this is interesting because we're dealing with HPE plus and H. Two. These two species one together means we're talking about the she electrode and that stands for the standard hydrogen electrode. And when we're talking about she, we have to realize that we don't have hydrogen electrode because hydrogen exists in a gaseous state. So it's not a solid like we have iron here. So to show the she electro what we have is we have a platinum wire and that platinum wire is connected to a platinum surface. So we're gonna have this little beaker here and it's gonna have a porous opening here to allow H Plus ions to flow through. So we have H plus ions dissolved within this solution here. We have iron, two ions dissolved here. Electrons are traveling from the outside to the cath outside. Okay, and they're traveling down this wire at the same time. We have another tube that's connected to the outside. And from this tube we have H two gas coming in. So we have electrons that are traveling down this platinum wire here. And at the same time, we also have hydrogen traveling down as well. They will meet here near this opening here. And at the same time, we have hydrogen coming in through these openings in the small little jar. The H plus will come into contact with electrons and create hte gas. So, you have the generation of H two gas Here within this container and the H2 gas will bubble out of the solution. You have hydrogen gas H2 gas also getting pumped in as well. So that also comes out of the solution to over time. That's the basic setup of the she electrode or standard hydrogen electrode. Now, how would we write the sum notation for this? What we have our iron solid. Remember we're gonna put the lower oxidation numbers on the outside here. We're gonna say that the activities of these approach unity. So that means they're equal to one. So we have the activity for iron equals one. We have our phase boundary. We have F. E. Two plus acquis its activity Is equal to one. So here we have our actual physical breakdown. Next we're gonna have a church plus Aquarius with its activity. We have our phase boundary. We have a church to gas, its activity. Mhm. And then we have just platinum solid over here. So remember we need physical solid electrodes involved. That's why the platinum solid is being used. And because the platinum solid is in itself not being involved in the redox reaction, we call it an inert electrode. So this compartment here of my line notation or some notation, this represents she. And realize here that she's also referred to as our reference electrode because it has a potential equal to zero. So when we're saying that a metal or an element has a potential that's positive, it's positive relative to the she electrode. When we say that it's a negative potential for an ion or metal. It's negative in reference to the she electrode. So the electrode just represents our reference electrode where we compare all the other half reactions that we deal with when it comes to redox reactions. So realize here that the some rotational line notation that we wrote is a much quicker way of illustrating what's going on. In terms of our galvanic cell. Instead of having to draw out the whole thing. And remember here, this would be our an ode over here would be our cathode. Remember that oxidation always occurs at the anodes. So electrons leave the an out and go to the cathode where reduction will occur. So just remember the little intricate parts of this idea of the she electrode and how it relates to line notation in this particular example. Now that we've seen this. Move on to the next question. Our practice question this one same basic understanding, we have to determine which one is being oxidized and therefore represents the anodes and which ones being reduced. Therefore representing the cathode. Figure that out in order to sketch the galvanic cell and also write the line or cell notation from the information given. Once you do that, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

