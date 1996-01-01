So we're going to say here that our line notation sometimes called cell notation is a quick, simple method described an electrochemical cell without having to dry it out in detail. Now a line notation or sell notation utilizes vertical lines here when there is one vertical line and represents a phase boundary where we're talking about the same element, but in different phases a double line represents basically a junction that's the result of a salt bridge. So this is referring to an actual separation of your two jars within your electrochemical cell. Now, here we're gonna say that basic setup of a typical line notation or sell notation is we have the lower oxidation state of the element on the exteriors and in the insides we have the higher oxidation states of the elements. And again, the double line here is representative of the salt bridge or just basically the separation of the two jars that comprise my overall electrochemical cell. Here, in this example, we have our typical galvanic overtake cell. We have our own out here on the left remember an out here would be a negative electrode. Over here we have our cathode which is our positive electrode. We're gonna say that we have two half reactions given to us at the cathode. We have the reduction of copper to ion here, three copper to ion moles of it absorb six electrons in order to create three moles of copper solid. So here, that's our catholic. So here we have our copper solid as our electrode. And in the solution we have swimming around our copper, two ions, then we're gonna say here we have our at the and out we have two moles of chromium solid become oxidized to produce two moles of chromium three plus ion plus six electrons that are given off. So here chromium would represent our electrode. Here we have chromium three plus ion floating around and then remember electrons naturally moved from the anad where oxidation occurs to the cathode where reduction occurs. So your electrons have this general trend here. Remember in this salt bridge we have are inert negative ions which could be chloride ion or nitrate ions which move that way to neutralize any of these positive ions from becoming too concentrated. Um you may also have positive ions here, which would migrate more this way in terms of the salt bridge towards the cathode side. Now here we have the transferring about six electrons. Once we've canceled out those intermediate electrons, our overall equation would be three moles of copper two plus ion plus two moles of chromium solid, produce three moles of copper solid plus two moles of chromium three plus ion here when we're talking about cell notation, remember some notation as easy as A B C. So here A would represent are an ode B would be our physical break between the two jars and then see what represent our cathode, we'd say at the annual, remember oxidation is what's occurring. So here the oxidation would be of the chromium, it goes from chromium solid to chromium three plus the oxidation number of chromium solid is zero and the oxidation number of chromium three plus is equal to its charge. So it's plus three. Remember we said that we're going to put the lower oxidation states on the exteriors on the outside. So chromium would go here as a solid and then here we'd have chromium three plus ion. Then at the catholic we have reduction. So reduction here would be the copper two plus ion being reduced to copper solid. The oxidation number here of copper two plus is plus two and of chromium is I'm a copper solid at zero. So it puts C U two plus here and then we have See you solid here. So this would be basic or generic line notation or sell notation. Now if we're going to include um activities, um we could say here if we're dealing with a standard line notation or sell notation, that means our activity a approaches unity. That means it's equal to one. So here we say that we have chromium solid And then its activity of chromium solid is equal to one and then we have chromium three plus its activity is equal to chromium three plus equals one. We have our physical break. Then we have copper two plus Aquarius times activity equals one and then copper solid times acquis equals one. So that would be looking at line notation or salutation when we include activities within our basic setup. But remember here, line notation or salutation is just a quick way of describing what's going on in terms of this galvanic or will take self image now that we've seen this, attempt to do the example question that's left here on the bottom once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

