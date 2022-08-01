So here we have to write the half reactions as well as the overall net ionic equation. For the following line notation. Remember with line notation we have a B and C. So here we have our an ode our break and our cathode for the unknown portion. We're gonna say we have copper solid And here it gives us copper two plus ion Aquarius. We're gonna say here that this is an oxidation because at the panel we have oxidation on this side, the overall charges zero over here, the overall charge is plus two. We need to make sure that both sides of the equation have the same overall charge. So we're gonna have to put electrons on the more positive side. So this side is plus two and this side here is zero in order to make this side here also equal to zero. We have to add two electrons. So this here represents our reaction at the anodes where we have copper solid being oxidized to produce copper two ion with the release of two electrons. Now at the cathode we have silver ion being reduced to give us silver solid. So the overall charge here is plus one. The overall charge here is zero. We have electrons with a more positive side. So we have to add one electron here so that one electron gives us an overall charge of zero. Just like the product side. Now the number of electrons have to be the same in terms of both half reactions because they're going to cancel one another out here. We have to multiply this entire equation times to have the same number of electrons. So what we're gonna have now are we're gonna have our two equations and we have two electrons plus to a G positive gives me to a G solid. So electrons cancel out. So at the end we have copper solid plus to a G positive Aquarius produces. And here you can have double irreversible arrows. We have copper two ion plus two silver solids. So that that represents our equation, our overall net ionic equation as well as the two half reactions. So your two half reactions would be uh this one here And then this one after we've multiplied by two. And then we have our overall equation at the end. So remember line notation or some notation is just a convenient way for us to quickly describe what's going on in terms of our electrolytic cell, which substances are being oxidized versus which ones are being reduced and the number of electrons that are transferred between the two um cells within our electrochemical cell.

