Hey everyone. So, galvanic or voltaic cells are spontaneous cells that produce or discharge electricity. Now remember when they discharge all their electricity, then they're classified as a dead battery. Now, here we have a basic model of a galvanic cell volta cell. And we're going to say that in a galvanic will take cell that the negative electrode is the a node and the positive electrode is the cathode. Here we have two half reactions that are designated for the cathode and the anote for the cathode, we have three moles of copper, two ion absorbing six moles of electrons to produce three moles of copper solid. So here that means we'd have cu two plus particles floating around within this solution. The metal electrode itself is copper solid. For the anote half reaction, we have two moles of chromium solid, basically losing six electrons to produce two moles of chromium, three ions. So in this compartment here we have our chromium solid here and we have cr three positive ions floating around. Now with the Galvan voltaic cell, we're gonna say that these two jars are connected by this, which is called a salt bridge. Now, in a salt bridge. We have neutral ions, ions that are neither acidic or basic in nature. Typically, we have chloride ions or nitrate ions, those negative ions they flow toward the anodes side. And then we may have sodium ions and potassium ions which move this way towards the cathode side. We say that oxidation always occurs at the A node, reduction always occurs at the cathode. That's why the A node is losing electrons. Electrons are moving away from the A node towards the cathode. As they move, we have the traveling of electrons from one side to another. And in order to close the circuit, we need same charges moving in the opposite direction. So we have our anote here, we have a cathode here, we have electrons moving towards the cathode. And within the salt bridge, we have our negative ions moving towards the anodes side. This completes the circuit. And so through the movement of these two electrons on these two charge like charges in opposite directions, we form a current. So this volt meter here reads how much voltage is being produced. Now, we want our adults to lose electrons easily. So we want their ionization energy, the energy required to move an electron to be low. We want the cathode to attract the electrons. So we want its electron affinity to be high. What starts to happen is you're losing electrons over time. So this a node electrons weigh very little but enough of them over time, you start losing some mass. So we're gonna say here your Anno dissolves away as the cathode gains more and more electrons, its surface starts to become negatively charged. This attracts the submerge uh dissolved copper two ions within the solution. So you have positive ions adhering to a circuit that's slightly negative in charge, they're gonna neutralize each other. And so you're gonna have an encrusting of copper on top of this electrode. So over time, the cathode is gonna get bigger. And we say the cathode plates out now to produce this electricity, you wanna make sure that the cathode side is attracting these negative electrons. So you wanna make sure that this solution here has a good amount of positive charges in it that's gonna attract the negative electrons towards that side. So you wanna make sure the cathode solution concentration is high. At the same time, you wanna make sure that the Anno concentration of positive ions is low because if this solution becomes too saturated with positive ions, those negative electrons will not want to move towards the cathode because remember light charges are tracked each other. So this gives us the break basic breakdown of our galvanic or voltaic cell. Remember with the anade we have oxidation and with the cathode, we have reduction, we have two half reactions involved within this particular example. But we also have other examples of uh half half reactions. All of them are written as reductions because for all of them, the electrons are reactants with each one, we have a standard cell potential associated with it. Remember that the higher your standard cell potential then the more likely reduction will occur. And remember if the more likely reduction occurs, that means you have a stronger oxidizing agent. Conversely, the lower your standard cell potential is and the more likely oxidation will occur. So more likely is oxidation and the more likely oxidation happens, the stronger you're reducing agent. OK. So just remember for this particular example, we're looking at two specific half reactions, but we could easily come up with another galvanic overtake cell example, which incorporates some of these other half reduction reactions.