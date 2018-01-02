Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

So continue with our talk of the Gaussian distribution that we saw in the above example we say from example one determine the percentage of final grades. That would lie below 71. Alright, so remember our population mean is 80. Our standard deviation is 5.3 which means we add 5.3 for each point To the right of my population mean and then we subtract 5.3 to the left, That gives us a range between 64.1-95.9 which represents the entire student population. Now here were looking for below 71. So that means we're gonna really look for this portion of my Gaussian distribution curve. Now in order to figure out my percentage or my probability we're gonna figure out first what our Z score is. So remember your Z score is equal to your value which in this case of the 71 minus your population mean? Of 80 divided by your stand, your population standard deviation. So that's gonna give me here 71 -80, divided by 5.3. That initially gives me negative 1.6981. But remember when using the Z table from the previous pages we only have three digits that can be used for finding R. P. Or probability value. So this would round to negative 1.70 for our Z score. Using that Z score we just have to find negative 1.7 and lining up with the third digit of zero if you do that correctly it gives you a p. Or probability equal to 0.446. When you multiply that by 100 That tells me that 4.46% of the of the final grades would lie between 71. Which isn't too bad. Now that you've seen that example. Look to see if you can answer the practice question below it again. Don't worry as usual. Um just come back and take a look at how I approach that practice problem to get the final answer.

