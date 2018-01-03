F-Test Calculations 1

in the process of assessing responsibility for an oil spill. Two possible suspects are identified to differentiate between the two samples of oil. The ratio of the concentration for two poly aromatic hydrocarbons is measured using fluorescent spectroscopy. These values are then compared to the sample obtained from the body of water. So we have information on our suspects and the and the sample we're testing them against. So we have the averages or mean the standard deviations of each and the number of samples of each here are asked from the above results, Should there be a concern that any combination of the standard deviation values demonstrates a significant difference? Alright, so here they're asking us if any combinations of the standard deviations would have a large difference, so to be able to do that, we need to determine what the F calculated would be of each combination. And if the F calculated happens to be greater than our f table value, then we would say there is a significant difference. So here to be able to do that, we're gonna figure out what our degrees of freedom are next for each one of these, It's 4° of freedom. Remember your degrees of freedom are just the number of measurements, N -1. So this would be 4 -1, which is 34 and five. We'll use that later on with this table here. Now, to figure out our f calculated, we're gonna say F calculated equals standard deviation one squared divided by standard deviation. Two squared. Remember the larger standard deviation is what goes on top. So that F calculated is always a number equal to or greater than one. So here we're using just different combinations. So I'll compare first these 2-1 another, so larger standard deviation on top squared, Divided by smaller one squared When I do that, I get 1.588-9. Next we're going to do S one squared divided by S two squared equals. So I did those two. Now I'm gonna do this one and this one so larger. Standard deviation again on top, divided by what's on the bottom, So that gives me 1.45318. Now for the last combination that's possible. So that would be between these two, so S one squared over S two squared equals 0.92 squared divided by 0.88 squared, So that's 1.09298. Now these represent our f calculated values. All we have to do is compare them to the f table values. So for the first enter deviation S one which corresponds to this, it has a degree of freedom of four And then this one has a standard deviation of three, So degrees of freedom for S one, so we're dealing with four And for S two it was three, they line up together to give me 9.12. So for this first combination, F table equals 9.12 comparing F calculated to f. Table if F calculated is greater than F. Table, there is a significant difference here, My f table is 9.12 and my f calculated is only 1.58 and change, So you're gonna say there's no significant difference. Mhm. Next one. So here, standard deviation of .088 is associated with this degree of freedom of five, and then we already said that this one was three, so we have five, and then three, they line up right here, so F table equals 9.1. Again, F table is larger than F calculated, so there's still no significant difference, and then finally we have here, this one has four degrees of freedom. This one here has 5° of freedom, so we'll see where they line up, So S one is 4 And then as two was 5, so they line up right there. So f table here Equals 5.19. So we'd say in all three combinations, there is no significant difference because my F calculated is not larger than my F table now, because there is no significant difference. This will play a role in determining which formulas to use, for example, to so you can attempt to do example, to on your own from what you know at this point, based on there being no significant difference in terms of their standard deviations. Don't worry if you get lost and aren't sure what to do Next, just click over to the next video and see how I approach example, too.

