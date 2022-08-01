F-Test Calculations 2

All right guys, because we had equal variance an example, one that tells us which series of equations to use to answer, example to. So here it says the average enzyme activity measured for cells exposed to the toxic compound significantly different at 95% confidence level. Um That then that can be measured for cells exposed to water alone. Uh Because we're gonna have to utilize a few equations, I'm gonna have to take myself out of the image guys but follow along again. We had equal variants according to example, one that tells me that I have to use T calculated and we're gonna use the version that is equal to Absolute value of average 1 - Average two divided by s pulled times square root of n one times N two, divided by n one plus N two. And then here, because we need s pulled s pulled in this case what equal square root of standard deviation one squared times the number of measurements minus one plus Standard deviation two squared number of measurements minus one Divided by N one Plus N 2 -2. Now, we're used to seeing the degrees of freedom as being n minus one, but because here we're using two sets of data are new degrees of freedom actually becomes N one plus N two minus two. All right, now we have to do is plug in the values to get r t calculated. Alright, so let's first figure out what s pulled will be so equals so up above we said that our standard deviation one, which is the larger standard deviation is 10.36. That'll be squared number of measurements is five minus one plus smaller deviation is s 2.29 squared five minus one, divided by five plus five minus two. So when we take when we figure out everything inside that gives me square root of 0.10685. Taking the square root of that gives me an S pulled Equal to .326879. So that's my s pulled. So that's gonna go here in my formula. So here t calculated equals 3.84 -6.15 from up above. In absolute terms divided by S. Pool, which we calculated as .326879 times five times five divided by five plus five. So that gives me 7.0668. 4 times 1.58114 Multiplying them together, I get a Ti calculator, that is 11.1737. Now we have to determine if they're significantly different at a 95% confidence level. So here we need to figure out what our tea table is. So if you take out your tea tables we'd say that our degrees of freedom, remember our degrees of freedom would normally be n minus one. But when dealing with the F. Test here, the degrees of freedom actually become this N plus one plus and two minus two. So that's five plus five minus two. So that's going to be a degree of freedom of eight and we look at the great freedom of eight, we look at the 95% confidence interval. So my T. Tabled value equals 2.306. So now we compare T. Table to T. Calculated. So we're going to say here that T calculated Is 11.1737 which is greater than tea table Which is 2.306. Because of this because t. calculated it is greater than T. Table. That means we have to reject the measurements as being significantly different. So we're gonna say Yes significantly different between the two based on a 95% confidence interval or confidence level. Mhm. Now if we had gotten variances that were not equal, remember we use another set of equations to figure out what are ti calculator would be and then compare it between that and the tea table to determine if there would be any significant difference between my treated samples and my untreated samples. Remember when it comes to the F. Test is just a way of us comparing the variances of of two sets, two data sets and see if there's significant differences between them here. In terms of confidence intervals or confidence levels. We then enter into the realm of looking at T. Calculated versus T. Table to find our final answer. Yeah

