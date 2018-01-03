So when we're dealing with the F test, remember the F test is used to test the variants of two populations. And remember that variance is just your standard deviation squared. Now we're gonna say F calculated, represents the quotient of the squares of the standard deviations. Here it is standard deviation one squared divided by standard deviation two squared. We're gonna say when calculating our f quotient. Uh So basically this value always set the larger standard deviation as the numerator. So that way F calculated will always be equal to or greater than one. Now we're gonna say here, we can compare our f calculated value to our F table value to determine if there is a significant difference based on the variances here, we're gonna say if your F calculated is less than your F table, then the difference will not be significant. So here we say that they would have equal variances and as a result, our t calculated in s pulled formulas would be these two here here, X one is just the measurements, the mean or average of your first measurements minus the mean or average of your second measurements divided by s pulled and it's just the number of measurements. So population one has this set of measurements. Population too has its own set of measurements here. If you're f calculated is greater than your F table and there is a significant difference. So we're gonna say here, you're you have unequal variances, which would mean that you'd use a different set of values here, this would be the equation to figure out t calculated and then this would be our formula to figure out your degrees of freedom. Remember we've seen these equations before in our exploration of the T. Test, and here is our F. Table, so your degrees of freedom for standard deviation one, which is the larger standard deviation. And these are your degrees of freedom for standard deviation. To just like with the tea table, you just have to look to see where the values line up in order to figure out what your T. Table value would be. And then compared to your F. We'll figure out what your F. Table value would be, and then compare it to your F calculated value. As we explore deeper and deeper into the F test. You'll see how we use this particular chart with questions dealing with the F. Test.

