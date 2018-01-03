F-Test Calculations 1

So an example to its states can either or both of the suspects be eliminated based on the results of the analysis at the 99% confidence interval. Now realize here because an example one we found out there was no significant difference in their standard deviations. That means we're dealing with equal variance because we're dealing with equal variance. This dictates what version of S pulled and T calculated formulas will have to use now since there's gonna be a lot of numbers guys on the screen, I'll have to take myself out of the image for a few minutes. So let's look at suspect one and then we'll look at suspect two and we'll see if either one can be eliminated. So for suspect one again, we're dealing with equal variance in both cases, so therefore as pooled equals square root of S one squared times N one minus one plus S two squared times and two minus one Divided by N one Plus N two minus two. Alright, so for suspect one, we're comparing the information on suspect one. So the information on suspect one to the sample itself. So we'll be using the values from these two for suspect one. So we'll come back down here and before we come back actually we're gonna say here because the sample itself. Alright, so we're gonna stay here for we can say here that we'll make this one S one and we can make this one S two, but it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of our calculations. So we come back down here, We'll plug in as S one 0.73 squared times the number of samples for suspect one was four minus one plus the standard deviation of the sample which is 10.88 squared the number of samples for the um the number of samples for the sample was six minus one, Divided by 4 6 -2. When we plug all that in, that gives a square root of .006838. And that comes out to a .0826944. S pulled. Now that we have s pulled we can figure out what T calculated would be so t calculated because we have equal variance equals in absolute terms X one average X one minus X two divided by s pool Times and one times and two over and one plus end to. So the meaner average for the suspect one is 2.31 And for the sample 2.45 we've just found out what S pool was. So plug that in Times the number of measurements, so that's four times six, divided by 4-plus 6. So all of that gives us 2.62277 for T. calculated. Now if if t calculated is larger than tea table then there would be significant difference between the suspect and the sample here. Um If you use a tea table our degrees of freedom Is normally N -1 but when it comes to comparing the 2-1 another, my degrees of freedom now become this and one plus and 2 -2. So that would be four Plus 6 -2, which gives me a degree of freedom of eight. So if you go to your tea table, look at eight for the degrees of freedom and then go all the way to 99% confidence, interval. that gives us a tea table value Equal to 3.355. So what is this telling us? Well what this is telling us? It's telling us that our t calculated is not greater than our tea table tea tables larger tea table is this? And calculators only. This. So that means there is no significant difference. Yeah. Mhm Between suspect one in the sample. So that would mean that suspect one is guilty of the oil spill because T calculated is less than T table, there's no significant difference. So, suspect one is a potential violator. Now let's look at suspect too. So suspect two, we're gonna do the same thing as pulled equals same exact formula but now we're using different values. Were comparing suspect two now to the sample itself, So suspect too has a standard deviation of .092, which will square times its number of measurements, which is 5 -1 plus the standard deviation of the sample. And that's also squared it had 66 samples minus one, divided by five plus six minus two. So here that give us square root of .008064. So that equals .08498 .0898. Not that we have as pulled we can find t. calculated here Which would be the same exact formula we used here. So here the mean of my suspect two is 2.67 -2.45. Yeah, divided by my s pulled which we just found times five times six, divided by five plus six. So that's 2.44989 Times 1.65145. So T calculated here equals 4.4586. My degrees of freedom would be five plus six minus two which is nine. So we look up 94 degrees of freedom. We go all the way to 99 confidence interval. So T table Equals 3.250. So in this example T calculated is greater than tea table. So that means there a significant difference mhm Between the sample and suspect two which means that they're innocent. So in this example which is like an everyday analytical situation where you have to test crime scenes and in this case an oil spill to see who's truly responsible. We can see that suspect one. There was no significant difference because T calculated was not greater than tea table. So suspect one is responsible for the oil spill, suspect to its T calculated was greater than tea table, so there is a significant difference, therefore exonerating suspect too. So again, if we had had unequal variance, we'd have to use a different combination of equations for as pulled and T calculated, and then compare T calculated again to tea table. So again, F test really is just looking to see if our variances are equal or not, and from there, it can help us determine which set of equations to use in order to compare T calculated to T. Table.

Hide transcripts