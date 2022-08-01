F-Test Calculations 2

Yeah, here it says you are measuring the effects of a toxic compound on an enzyme, you expose five test tubes of cells to 100 micro liters of a five parts per million. A quick solution of the toxic compound. And mark them as treated and expose five test tubes of cells to an equal volume of only water and mark them as untreated. You then measure the enzyme activity of cells in each test tube, enzyme activity in this case is in units of micro moles per minute. Here. The following other measurements of enzyme activity. Alright, so we're given here two columns. We have our enzyme activity that's been treated and enzyme activity that's been untreated. We have five measurements for each one from this. Were able to obtain our average or mean for each one were also given our standard deviation. Now, this question says, is the variance of the measured enzyme activity of cells exposed to the toxic compound equal to that of cells exposed to water alone. Alright, so, we know that variants. If we're trying to compare the variance between two samples or two sets of samples, that means we're relying on the F. Test. What we have to do here is we have to determine what the F calculated value will be. Remember F calculated equals S one squared divided by S two squared S one. The one on top is always the larger standard deviation. So that means that our F calculated at the end Must always be a value that is equal to or greater than one. So here are standard deviations for the treated and untreated. So we always put the larger standard deviation on top again, so .36 squared Divided by .29 Squared When we do that, it's gonna give me 1.54102 as my f calculated. What I do now is remember on the previous page where we're dealing with f tables, we have five measurements for both treated untreated, and if we line them up perfectly, that means our f table Would be 5.05. All we do now is we compare our f table value to our f calculated value. So here F calculated is 1.54102. F table is 5.5. If f table is greater than F calculated, that means we're gonna have equal variance. So that just means that there is not a significant difference. Okay, so since there's not a significant difference, this will play a major role in what we do in example, example to so work this example to out if you remember when your variances are equal, what set of formulas do we use if you still can't quite remember how to do it or how to approach it. Just click on to the next video and see how I answer. Example too

