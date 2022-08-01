Le Chatelier's Principle

So the chandeliers principle states that if we have a chemical reaction at equilibrium and we do something to disturb that equilibrium, the reaction will adjust by shifting either in the four directions or reverse direction in order to minimize any changes so that it stays at equilibrium. Now there's a lot of different things that we could do to try to disrupt this equilibrium. So we'll go through each one of the scenarios and see what caught, what effect does that have on the chemical reaction itself. So first we can talk about reactant and products. So we're gonna say here, if you are adding react ints or removing products, that means that our reaction is going to shift to the right, which means the four directions. So we'd be shifting this way. That's because if you're adding reactant so you need to get rid of the excess reactant you've just added. And the only way to do that is to move in the four direction to get rid of it in the opposite way. If you remove any products, you need to remake the products that you've just lost, how would you do that again? You would move in the four direction or to the right to replenish and remake those products. So for shifting to the right, that means that wherever we're moving will be increasing in amount. So here we expect our products to be increasing to make up for what we lost or we'd and we'd expect here are reactions to be decreasing just in case we added react ints. So just remember adding reactant or removing products, we shift to the right now. If we do the opposite we should expect the opposite result. So if I remove my reactant I need to remake the reactions I've just lost. How would I do that? My reaction would have to move in the reverse direction or to the left to remake the reactant I've just lost. If I add additional products, how do I get rid of those additional products that I've added? Again, I'd move in the reverse direction to get rid of them. So again under this situation we're gonna shift to the left or the reverse direction again, wherever we're heading will be increasing an amount. So hear my reactions will be increasing in amount as a result and my products would be decreasing an amount. So remember adding or removing products will have some type of effect in terms of my reaction. Remember these two principles whether you're adding or removing reactions or products determines which direction will shift. So come back, click on the next video and see what happens when we adjust the pressure or volume

