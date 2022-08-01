Ionic Salts & Solubility

So remember when we talked about acids and bases reacting with one another, they helped to create water and assault that salt represents an ionic compound that's composed of a positive ion which is our cat ion and a negative ion which is our an ion. Remember based on the identities of these ions we can make either an acidic basic or neutral solution. Now we're going to see through the creation of these ions. How does ph play a factor on their cell viability? So if we take a look at cat ions which are positive ions, remember they're grouped as transition metals, main group metals as well as positive means remember for transition metals they have to be plus two or higher in charge to be acidic. If they're less than plus two then they are neutral. Here we have manganese, five iodide And we have five iodide. Remember we're only concerned with the positive ion for now since its transition metal with a charge of plus two or higher it is acidic. The main group metals they have to be plus three or higher in charge to be acidic. If they're less than plus three then they would be neutral. Here we have aluminum fluoride, aluminum and group +38. So it's plus three and then we have our three fluoride ions because aluminum is plus three it is high enough that it is acidic. Finally remember positive amines are automatically acidic here we have methyl ammonium ion as our positive ion and we have quarried i on this would be acidic. Now how does this tie into some liability and ph well we're gonna say remember cat ions make either an acidic or basic or acidic or neutral solution, we're gonna say here, if we increase if we're increasing the sai ability, that's a direct result of increasing your ph So if you make the solution more basic, it makes your acidic salt more soluble. That's because if we think about it, let's say we have here, Aluminum three plus that is acidic ion. An acidic ion would help to form acidic ions in solution. If I increase the ph that means I'm adding O H minus O H minus here is going to eat up this H plus ion and decrease its amount. If we decrease that amount according to the chandeliers principle, our reaction to shift to the right in order to replenish the ion that we just lost. So that's how the identity of our ionic salt can be affected by the presence of our ph. Now that we've seen. Can ions click onto the next video to look at and ions

