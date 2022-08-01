So in the past we learned that our activity coefficient which is represented by gamma and ionic strength which is represented by mu of a solution could be closely and accurately related by using the extended double Debbie huckle equation here, we'd say that the log of the activity coefficient equals negative 0.51 times the charge of the ion squared times the square root of your ionic strength divided by one plus alpha here represents the size parameter of the ion, usually in units of nanometers times the square root of your ionic strength divided by 305. Now, when the size parameter of the ion, which is alpha is unknown, we're gonna use instead the Davies equation now here because of the lack of a size parameter, this formula is most useful for mono valent ions. So ions with a charge of one plus or minus. So examples would be sodium or chloride ion. Now you could also use larger charges but it tends to be greater deviation um from credible value but you can still use larger charged ions as well. So here the equation is reformatted into log of activity coefficient equals negative 0.51 Z squared times the square root of your ionic strength divided by one plus your square root of ionic strength minus 10.3 times your ionic strength here we have our ionic strength values, they're increasing as we go down here, we have our charges plus or minus one plus or minus two plus or minus three and our activity coefficients notice that as your ionic strength is increasing, your activity coefficients are decreasing. Now we're going to say here from the Davis equations, all ions with the same magnitude in charge. So if two ions, one is plus one and the other one is minus one or plus two and minus two, they will have the same activity coefficient, which is what we're seeing here. Okay, so plus or minus, it really doesn't matter. And again that's because of the lack of an alpha value. We can group things together and make our list overall smaller. Traditionally when we're using the extended W huckle equation we segregate ions based on their charge as well as the value of their charge. Now that we've seen this attempt to do the practice question that's left here on the bottom of the page um Where were asked to determine what the activity coefficient is of calcium ion. When we have 0.25 Mueller of calcium phosphate here, we don't have the active, we don't have the size parameters so we're not gonna be able to use our typical extended W huckle equation. So try this question out if you get stuck. Don't worry, come back and see how I answer the same question

