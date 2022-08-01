Ionic Salts & Solubility Calculations 1

So here it states that barium carbonate is the slightly soluble ionic salt that results from the reaction between barium hydroxide and carbonic acid, identify the effect of increasing acidity on the solid ability of the given compound. Well here we have barium carbonate and it breaks up into barium ion and your carbonate ion here, barium is a main group metal. Remember main group metals have to be plus three or higher in order to be acidic because it's less than plus three or higher, it is neutral carbonate ion itself is a negative ion here. It's going to be a basic ionic salt. That's because if hydrogen carbonate or bicarbonate is basic in terms of an esoteric species, this which has even one less hydrogen would also be basic because it's basic, it would react with water. It would act as the base water would act as the acid donating an H. Plus to it. We would create Hc 03 minus plus O H minus. If we're increasing the acidity, that means we're adding H plus. Which does what it's going to neutralize this hydroxide ion because it's going to neutralize that hydroxide ion, it's going to decrease in amount. And according to settlers principle, we have to shift to the right in order to replenish it, thereby making this compound overall more soluble because it's gonna break up to form more of these products. Now in this question we're increasing the acidity of the compound technically this is basic and O H minus is basic but O H minus is a stronger base and therefore react even quicker and more so with any H. Plus that's added to my solution. So that's what we're focusing on the effect of O. H. Minus in terms of increasing acidity. So just remember if your basic ionic salt, your salt ability will increase as the ph decreases and the solution overall becomes more acidic. Now that you've seen this attempt to do the example question left on the bottom.

Hide transcripts