Ionic Salts & Solubility Calculations 1

So here it states which salts will be more soluble in an acidic solution than in pure water. So if you're in an acidic solution, remember that you'll be affected by that if you are a basic ion, basic ions become more soluble in acidic solution. And remember your basic ions are your negative ions. So here this is B R minus S. 0. 4 2 S. 0. 3 2 oh H minus and C L 04 minus first of all, bromide ion. When you add an H plus two it gives you Hbr which is a strong acid. So that means this negative ion is neutral. So that's out per chloride ion. Same thing, add an H plus to it. You create per cleric acid which is a strong acid. So the negative ion is neutral. If we look at the other options O H minus is if we add H plus to it we create water which is an esoteric, therefore weak. So and also you can say O H minus is a basic ion. So of course it's going to be affected by an acidic solution. So this would be one answer here, you add an H plus to it. You're going to create a church S. 03 minus which is a basic Amfa Terek ion. Since basic it will be affected and then here add an H plus to this this hydrogen sulfate or by sulfate is actually an acidic Amfa Terek ion. So it will not be affected in the same way. So because it's an acidic Amfa Terek ion it won't become more soluble, it'll become less soluble in acidic solution. So out of the choice is given only option C and D. Are the correct choice.

Hide transcripts