Ionic Salts & Solubility

now for an ions we're gonna say here for an an eye and we're gonna add H plus ion to it. If you add an H plus ion to an an ion and you create a weak acid then your negative ion is basic. Here we have sodium nitrite nitrite ion is our negative ion. We add an H Plus to it to give us nitrous acid. Nitrous acid is a weak acid because it's a weak acid. That means that the negative ion is basic. If we add an H plus ion to the an ion and you create a strong acid though that means your negative ion is neutral. Here are negative ion in potassium chloride. Is the chloride ion add an H plus two. It gives us hcl. Now each sales a strong acid. And remember if you're strong as an asset that means you're conjugate base is incredibly weak. So weak that we just say that you're neutral. Now how does this tie in a solid ability? And ph again remember and ions are basically neutral here to increase the survivability of a basic ion. We want the solution to be acidic. So we want decreasing the ph because remember what's happening here is uh an eye on that is basic would react with water. And because it's basic that means water work as would act as an acid and donating H plus to the basic ion here we would get this plus O. H minus if you decrease the ph of a solution that means that you're making it more acidic by adding H. Plus that H Plus would actually counteract or neutralize this O. H minus or losing product. And according to the on the shuttlers principle to replenish that ion we'd have to move in the forward direction to make more. This means that more of this ion would have to break up in order to form that product and thereby increase the susceptibility of that particular ion. So remember for acidic salts we want to make the solution more basic to make it more soluble for basic salts. You want to make the solution more acidic to increase reliability. And remember for an esoteric species we have our acidic Amfa Terek species and our basic Amfa Terek species, they themselves also follow the same type of guidelines. Since they're acidic. You would want to increase the ph to make it more basic in order to increase their suitability. And these guys which are basic, you'd want to decrease the ph to make it more acidic and thereby increase their suitability.

