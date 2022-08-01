EDTA Titrations

So at the equivalence point we have equal moles of our metal ion and moles of E D. T. A. At this point we'd set up a basic ice chart setup in order for us to organize our equilibrium expression. Now here, if we take a look, we'll have to determine what our concentration for a metal E D T. A complex will be. So here would be the initial concentration of my metal ion times the initial volume of the metal divided by the volume of the solution as a whole. If we take a look, barium With EDT would be BY 2 -, It would equal the initial concentration of Barry Mayan, which is .100 times the volume of barium ion Divided by the total volume of the solution, which is 50 plus 100. So that's 1:50. So the concentration of our barium E D. T. A complex at this point would be 0.0.33 molar. So that's the concentration that we would place here within our basic ice chart. Then we'd say that since there is an initial amount of that, we're gonna be decreasing it over time. Initially we don't have any concentrations of our metal ion and R E D. T. A. Because we've converted it into our complex itself. These will be building up over time. So we have them as plus now, remember this again, is our generic equation to show how our metal ion is binding with R E D T A comp E D T a molecule to form our metal E D T a complex because we're buffered at an exact ph we'd have to determine what our conditional formation constant will be, which is K prime sub F. To do that. We multiply the fraction of the basic form of R E D T A times the formation or stability constant here. So if we look that up, we'd see that at 9.0 Alpha Equals .041. And because we're dealing with barium ion, we'd say that the log of K F for barium ion Equals 7.88. And so K F for barry Mayan Equals 10 to the 7.88, Which year equals when we plug all this into here. .041 times 10 to the 7.88 Equals 3.11 times 10 to the six. So that would be our conditional formation constant. Now we would take that formation, that will take that formation constant. And we'd plug it into our equilibrium expression here. So that would equal 0.33 molar. Which is the concentration we calculated for E D T. A complex minus X divided by x squared. We have to solve for X here. So you multiply both sides by X squared. So 3.11 times 10 to the six times X squared equals 60.33 minus X. Bring everything over to the left side. So add plus X. subtract .033 from both sides. So we'd have 3.11 times 10 to the six X squared plus x minus 60.33. You would set up your basic quadratic formula in order to solve for X. And when you set up the quadratic formula we find that X equals 1.03 times 10 to the -4 for the concentration. So that X. There would give us the concentration of the metal ion itself. So we've determined the concentration of barium ion as being this value here and because we know that we can just take the negative log of it to find our final answer. And as we predicted we should see an increase In the negative log of the concentration of our metal. So here it's 3.99 that we get. So remember it's imperative that you are able to calculate the equivalent volume of our titra E. D. T. A. To determine where exactly within the tight tray shin our calculations will take us at the equivalence point. We have a lot more work to do not just simply plugging into one formula. We have to set up our concentration of R. E. D. T. A. Complex from there. Set up our equilibrium expression. You can set up a basic generic ice truck in order to help organize the layout for your equilibrium expression here and remember because we're dealing at a buffered ph we'd have to figure out what our conditional formation constant which is K prime sub F utilizing the expression the concentration calculated and our equilibrium expression helps us to determine what X. Is with X. You know what the concentration of your metal ion will be. And from there we can take the negative log. Finally, we'll go on to our last video in terms of articulation to see what happens after the equivalence point and see what steps need to be taken to determine the concentration of the metal at that point in our titillation curve.

