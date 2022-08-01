EDTA Titrations

we have finally reached the point where we have to consider calculations after the equivalence point in R E D T. A tight rations curve. At this point we utilize our equilibrium expression where are conditional formation constant. K. Prime sub F equals our metal E D T. A complex divided by the concentration of the metal times the concentration of E D T. A. At this point we have enough information. We've already calculated our conditional formation constant from previous part in our titrate in curve. We'll be able to calculate our concentration of metal E. D. T. A complex and we'll be able to determine what R. E. D. T. A excess will be in terms of its concentration. With these, with these three pieces of information, we can finally determine what the remaining concentration of our metal ion will be after the equivalence point. So here we have the attrition of 50 mls of 500.100 moller barry Mayan still buffered to nine for ph with 112 mls of 1120.50 moller E D T A. So what we need to do is we need to determine what the concentration of my E. D. T. A. Is and the concentration of my metal E. D. T. A complex. So we're gonna say here that the concentration of E. D. T. A equals the initial concentration of E D. T. A, Which is .050 moller times the excess volume of E D T. A. We only needed 100 mls to get to the equivalence point. We are 12 mls beyond that point. So 12 mls is our excess volume of E. D. T. A. And then we're gonna divided by the total volume. So that's 50 mls plus 100 and 12 mls. So when we do that that gives us a concentration of .00370 moller. Next we need to determine what the concentration of our metal E. D. T. A complex will be, which in this case is B. Y two minus. So we have the initial concentration of our metal which is 0.100 moller times the initial the volume of the metal ion. So 50 mls again divided by the total volume which is 50 mls plus 112 mls. So that gives me .0309 moller. So we're gonna use the conditional formation constant we found previously. Remember we said that that was 3.11 times 10 to the six equals. So the concentration of my metal E. D. T. A complex which is 0.309 moller divided by the concentration of the metal ion which we're looking for which is barium ion times the concentration of E. D. T. At this point. So there we go. And all we have to do is solve for that missing variable there. So when we rearrange this expression we see that the metal ion concentration which is barium equals the concentration of my Baron E. D. T. A complex divided by my conditional formation constant times the concentration of my ex. S. E. D. T. A. So plug in the values that we found for each one. And we see that we get a concentration for barium of 2.69 times 10 to the -6. So when we take the negative log of that we'll have our answer. So that gives us 5.57 at this point. So again it's all based on first determining what are equivalent volume for E. D. T. A. Titrate titrate will be. Once we do that we'll know where exactly and articulation curve. Our calculations will take us are we before the equivalence point? At the equivalence point? After the equivalence point. So just remember for the equivalence point we'll have an excess of barium ion at the equivalence point all of it has been uh reacted with R. E. D. T. A. Where they're equal moles of both. So we just have to determine um what are remaining barium ion will be that's free floating. And then finally after the equivalence point we have an excess of E. D. T. A. But we still have some free floating metal ions in that case we have to determine what that final amount would be. So just remember we're in the equivalents were well in the tight rations curve our calculations take us and then what formulas are necessary to determine our concentration of our metal ion

