EDTA Titrations

So we're now starting with our tight rations were slowly adding E. D. T. A tight trend to our barium solution. So if we take a look, we have the attrition of 50 mls of 500.100 moller of barium ion. It's buffered to a ph of 9.0. With 80 ml of 800.50 molar of E. D. T. A. Now remember we require 100 mls of E. D. T. A. To get to the equivalence point. Where before the equivalence point at this, at this juncture in our titillation curve here. Because we're before the equivalence point we need to determine what amount of our free floating barium ion exists. As we're slowly adding R E D T. A tightrope here, we're going to say that the concentration of our metal ion equals the equivalent volume that we calculated from before minus the volume of E. D. T. A. Um added, divided by the equivalent volume. This represents the fraction of our free floating metal that remains upon filtration. Now we're gonna then multiply by the initial concentration of our metal ion, times the volume of our metal ion divided by the volume of the solution. This ratio here represents our dilution factor. So taking to heart what we've just seen, we're gonna say that the concentration of my barium ion at this point equals the equivalent volume, which we said was 100 mls minus the volume of E. D. T. A. Which is 80 mls divided by 100 mls. We're gonna multiply by the initial concentration of our metal ion which is 0.100 moller times the volume of our metal ion which is 50 mls divided by the volume of our solution which is 50 mls from my metal ion plus 80 mls from E. D. T. A. So when we plug all that in we're gonna get a concentration of 7.69 times 10 to the -3 moller for our barium ion. Now that we have the concentration of barium ion, we just need to take the negative log to find our final answer. So here we're gonna take the negative log of my barium ion solution and that gives me 2.11. At this point, realize the more E. D. T. We add, the higher the negative log of our metal concentration will go. This is the amount that's remaining. After we started originally with 0.0.100 moller of the metal ion. Remember the E. D. T. A. Is grasping onto any free floating barium ions, which is why we see a drop in the concentration. We'll continue onward in the next video and see what happens when we're at the equivalence point itself? What happens to the negative log of the concentration of barium ion

