EDTA Titrations

So now we take a look at E D T. A tight rations. Now we've done acid based situations in the past. Now we're gonna be taking a look at E. D. T. A. Serving as our title. And now we're going to say that the general formula is M. N. Plus where M represents some metal ion with some charge reacting with E D T. A. Remember E D T. A. For the most part we're dealing with its basic form which has a negative four charge when they combine they form are complex here, M Y N minus four. So in our mock Kitrey shin, we're dealing with barium ions. So if were to write this out, we'd have barium B. A. Two plus reacting with E. D. T. A. So the net charge at the end we'd have plus two here minus four here. So the net charge at the end would be minus two. We'd write it as B A Y two minus as our barium E D T. A. Complex. Now we're gonna be dealing with these types of tight rations at a specific ph because of that we'll have to determine what our conditional um constant is. So our conditional formation constant is K. Prime sub f. Remember that is equal to the fraction of E. D. T. A. In the basic form times our formation or stability constant here. Remember to figure out our fraction of basic form of E. D. T. A. Would utilize our chart that we've seen on previous pages. And if we're dealing with whole numbers we can just simply look at that chart from 0 to 14 and see what our alpha value would be. Remember as the ph increases the alpha value will increase as well because the higher the ph becomes, the greater proportion of my total solution will be in the basic form. If we get a ph that is not a whole number, then we'd have to utilize the formula that we've used in the past to calculate what our alpha would be for the basic form of E. D. T. A. When we take a look at our formation or stability constant here, we also utilize the chart that gives us the log of K. F. We do the inverse log to find our K. F. There. We say here because our conditional formation constant which is this is an equilibrium constant. It also equals products. Overreacting. So it's equal our metal E. D. T. A. Complex divided by the concentration of my metal times the concentration of E. D. T. A. Realize that in this process of tight trading our metal ion, we're adding E. D. T. Is our tie Trent. This is going to cause the PM of my metal to gradually increase over time. Remember p here stands for negative log. So this side here represents the negative log of the metal concentration. We're gonna say we can reach an equivalence point because we're dealing with the tight rations at the equivalence point we'd say that our metal ion concentration equals the concentration of E. D T A. And really it's the molds that are equal. Not necessarily the concentrations. So we say the molds of our metal ion equals the moles of R E D T A. At the equivalence point before the equivalence point is reached, we'd have excess metal ion. So we'd say that the amount of metal ion in moles is greater than then the amount of E. D. T. A. After the equivalence point is reached, we'd have an excess of E. D. T. A. So E D T A would be greater than the concentration of my metal ion beyond the equivalence point. Now, with any types of tight rations, it's always important to determine what are equivalent volume for the tightrope will be. This allows us to determine, are we before the equivalence point at the equivalence point or after the equivalence point here we have the titillation of 50 mls of 500.100 moller barium ion it's buffered to a ph of 9.0 and we're gonna say with 0.50 moller E D. T A. So here we say that the polarity of my medal times the volume of my medal equals the polarity of E. D T A times its equivalent volume. So remember E D T A is serving as the tie Trent. So we're looking for the equivalent volume of that type trend. So we plug in what we have. So the polarity of my barium ion metal is 0.100 moller Times its volume, which is 50 MLS equals the polarity of my E D. T. A. Times the equivalent volume Divide both sides here by .050 Moller. So this will cancel with this. The polarities will cancel out. And we see that the equivalent volume from my E. T. A. Would be 100 mL. So we would know that before we get to 100 mls, we'd be dealing with calculations before the equivalence point. Take a look at the next video and see what are the calculations involved for determining the concentration of my metal ion before the equivalence point.

