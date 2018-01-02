Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

So here it states suppose there are 100 students in your analytical lecture and at the end of the semester, the class average is an 80 with a standard deviation of 5.3, determine the distribution and probability of grades based on your understanding of the Gaussian distribution curve. Alright, so here they're telling me that my class average which will represent my population mean is 80 so that would be here, So 80%. The standard deviation means that it moves in both directions in units of 5.3. So here plus one would mean we're adding 5.3, so now it's 85.3, Then we add another 5.32, give me 90.6, and then finally we add another three, another 5.3. That would give me 95.9, Then going the opposite direction, we're gonna subtract 5.3 each time. So subtracting 5.3 the first time gives me 74.7, Then subtracting another 5.3, gives me 69.4, and then finally subtracting 5.31 final time gives me 64.1. So that would be how we fill out our galaxy distribution curve. So remember when it comes to this Gaussian distribution curve, we can look at it in terms of the plus one to minus one or minus one to plus one area, We can look at it as the -2 to plus two area, And then finally the -3 to plus three area. Remember here this represents 68% of our total population. So 68% of the class. Then here, we'd say that this here represents 95% of the class. So this would be 68 people This year, would be 95 people This year would represent 99.7%. So basically everybody, all 100 people. So if we look from minus one to plus one, we'd say that 68% of the class is expected to get a grade between 74.7% to 85.3% for plus two, two from minus two to plus two. We'd say that 95% of the class is expected to get a grade between 69.4% to 90.6%. And then finally, we expect 99.7%. Which is basically everybody To get a grade between 64.1% to 95.9%. So that's what we can say in terms of the distribution of grades or distribution of grades would be the percentage and the number of people and our probability would be the actual percentages that we get here. And that's how we approach this first one. Now that you've seen this example, click onto the next video to see example two and see how we tackle this when we're looking for the percentage when given an exact grade. Okay,

